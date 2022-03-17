After being named Mid-South Conference Defender of the Week on Monday, the accolades continue to come in for Cumberland libero Caleb Ginnings as he also earned NAIA Defender of the Week, the national office released on Tuesday.
Ginnings totaled 90 digs on the week playing a key role defensively as the Phoenix went 5-1 as a team last week. The Kingston Springs native ended the week with double-digit digs in five of the team’s six matches. The sophomore posted 25 digs in the Phoenix 3-1 victory over No. 3 William Penn, the team’s first win over a top-15 team in program history.
Ginnings current sits in first place in the NAIA with 367 digs to this point, 39 more than the next closest defender.
This is the Cumberland men’s volleyball program’s second NAIA National Player of the Week award honor in program history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.