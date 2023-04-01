Cumberland’s Caleb Ginnings repeated as Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Year while six Phoenix were recognized for all-conference volleyball accolades.

Luka Ilic, Jordan Pierce and Christian Lester earned first team All-Mid-South and Kaden Kuehler, Codville Rogers and Caleb Ginnings earned second team honors.

