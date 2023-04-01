Cumberland’s Caleb Ginnings repeated as Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Year while six Phoenix were recognized for all-conference volleyball accolades.
Luka Ilic, Jordan Pierce and Christian Lester earned first team All-Mid-South and Kaden Kuehler, Codville Rogers and Caleb Ginnings earned second team honors.
Ginnings earned his second straight Mid-South Conference Defender of the Year award after leading the league in digs with 265. He also lead the league in digs per set with 3.15. 265 digs ranks eighth in the NAIA. He also notched 446 receptions.
Ginnings was named Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Week one time this season as well as earned NAIA National Defensive Player of the Week once. He notched double-digit digs in 14 matches and had a season-high 22 digs against Thomas More.
Jordan Pierce earned first team all-conference for the second time in his career. He has been named to an all-conference team each of his five years. Pierce is the alltime assists leader in school history and registered the second-most in the conference with 739. He also eclipsed 100 kills this season with 101 and finished ninth in the league in digs with 139.
Pierce was named Mid-South Conference Setter of the Week three times this season.
Luka Ilic earned first team honors for the first time in his career after being named second team All-MSC a year ago. Ilic finished the regular season third in the Mid-South Conference in kills with 242. Ilic also finished third in the league in aces at 26 and second in the MSC in receptions at 527.
Ilic earned Mid-South Conference Attacker of the Week one time this season.
Christian Lester finished second on the team in kills behind Ilic with 192, good enough for seventh best in the league. The senior from Murfreesboro earned first team All-Mid-South Conference for the first time after earning second team once in his career. Lester notched the sixth best hit percentage in the league at .217 throughout the season. He also ranks seventh in digs with 149.
Lester was named Mid-South Conference Attacker of the Week one time this season.
Codville Rogers earned a spot on the second team during his senior campaign, his first time on an all-conference team. The middle posted 113 kills with a .290 hit percentage. He finished ninth in the league in blocks with 45 this season, the third most on the team.
Kuehler was named second team all-conference for the first time in his career. Kuehler finished third on the team in kills with 127 with a .327 hit percentage. Kuehler led the team in blocks with 61, ranking fourth most in the Mid-South.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.