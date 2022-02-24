Cumberland sophomore Caleb Ginnings has been named Mid-South Conference Men’s Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week after helping Cumberland to two wins this week, as announced Monday by the league office.
Ginnings collected a total of 34 digs this week. Douglas posted 21 digs in the upset win over RV Campbellsville and 13 against Midway College.
He currently ranks 5th in the NAIA in digs with 166 on the season.
This is his first Mid-South Conference Player of the Week award of the season and the second of his career.
(0) comments
