Golden Bears come just short of comeback, fall to Page 42-39

MT. JULIET — The night ended more somber than Mt. Juliet fans wanted at Roger Perry Field-Elzie Patton Stadium last Friday, as the Golden Bears were eliminated by Page in a 42-39 duel.
The game was spelled from the previous Friday night to be a 5A shootout. Mt. Juliet left the regular season as Region 5 champion, throttling Lincoln County in Round One 43-6.
Page was the 2-seed in Region 6 behind unbeaten Nolensville, but the Patriots still proved worthy after a 48-21 beating of Green Hill.
Rain early in the day looked to dampen the passing game from both sides, but the remnants of Hurricane Nicole departed well in time for kickoff. The Bears rolled out the blackout threads for the matchup, and the Patriots donned the classic “away whites” with a silver helmet.
The first quarter ended in a 7-0 lead for the Golden Bears. Both teams sputtered on offense early, punting the ball away on their first possessions after a three-and-out.
Jon’Mikael Crudup started the scoring off for the Bears on their second drive, punching in a touchdown from 35 yards out.
On the following drive, Page left its offense on the field inside of field-goal range, and the resulting pass from Colin Hurd was high of his target, turning the ball over on downs.
Keion Irby started the second quarter with a rush that nearly flipped the field, but the Golden Bears were unable to find paydirt. Daniel Echeverria nailed a 28-yard field goal to put the Bears up 10.
The Patriot offense put its first scoring drive together with just under five minutes remaining in the first quarter, coming on an 11-yard rush from Caden Walker.
With under a minute left in the half, the Patriots were able to block a punt and set up shop from the Golden Bear 45-yard line. Following a 39-yard toss from Hurd to Boyce Smith,Hurd completed the following pass for a score to Ethan Lisman, putting the Patriots ahead 14-10 with 45 seconds left in the half.
But the Patriots weren’t done. Page defender Jase Hoath recovered a fumble and took it to the house to put his team up 21-10 going into halftime.
The Patriots tallied 21 unanswered points in the first half, but the Bears marched right back into the game with a scoop-and-score blocked punt for Deon Waller.
Page looked like a broken record on the following drive as Dearrius Morton blocked another Patriot punt for a TD as the Bears took a 24-21 lead early in the third quarter.
Page had a response to the 14 unanswered from the Bears, though. McClean Copeland returned the kickoff for about 45 yards, setting up Hurd for a touchdown pass to Smith.
The Patriots continued their scoring spree, stretching the lead out to 11 with 11 minutes left in the game.
Mt. Juliet answered with eight minutes left, capping the score with a two-point conversion off of a flea flicker from Tyler Travers to Walter Bowers to Osize Daniyan.
However, Page volleyed back with a rushing TD from Brenden Anes, putting the Patriots ahead 42-32.
Mt. Juliet refused to quit, though. Inside of five minutes left, the Bears put themselves within a field goal. A very streaky game had found itself tight. The Bears were clawing back for a chance to advance to the quarterfinals. The Patriots had other plans. Page held onto the hall and ran the clock out to secure a 42-39 victory.
The Golden Bears ended the 2022 season 9-3, which will be their last season in the 5class until at least 2025, due to all four large Wilson County high schools going to 6A.
Mt. Juliet will also lose key parts of the offense, like Walter Bowers and future Vol Ayden Bussell. However, Travers is poised to remain at quarterback, where the Bears look to make a statement in the 2023 campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.