Golden Bears come just short of comeback, fall to Page 42-39

Mt. Juliet’s Dearrius Morton blocks a Page punt and returns it for a third-quarter touchdown to put the Golden Bears briefly in front 24-21.

 GEORGE PAGE • The Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET — The night ended more somber than Mt. Juliet fans wanted at Roger Perry Field-Elzie Patton Stadium last Friday, as the Golden Bears were eliminated by Page in a 42-39 duel.

The game was spelled from the previous Friday night to be a 5A shootout. Mt. Juliet left the regular season as Region 5 champion, throttling Lincoln County in Round One 43-6.

