Golden Bears dominate Station Camp on Senior Night

MT. JULIET -- The Mt. Juliet Golden Bears cruised to victory in their final home game of the regular season against the Station Camp Bison with a final score of 42-7 Thursday night at Elzie Patton Stadium/Mel Brown Athletic Complex.
The scoring started early with Mt. Juliet's opening drive ending with a 4-yard rushing touchdown by senior Tayshaun Thompson at the 8:23 mark in the first quarter. Later in the quarter, freshman quarterback Griffin Throneberry launched a 34-yard touchdown pass to star receiver Malik Bowen.
Mt. Juliet took a 14-0 lead into the second quarter, and the scoring only increased from there. Senior running back Devin Palmer broke loose for a 75-yard touchdown run 45 seconds into the period, showing off his exceptional speed and elusiveness. After holding the Station Camp offense to a 3-and-out deep in its own territory, senior Mason Briggs recovered a fumbled snap in the end zone to push the Mt. Juliet lead to 28. The Golden Bear defense didn't let up, holding the 28-0 advantage until halftime.
The second half started off slower than the first, but Devin Palmer busted another huge touchdown run, this time for 51 yards, with 4:52 remaining in the third quarter. In the game's final quarter, sophomore running back Tanner Cocke had a long touchdown run of his own. Station Camp's only score of the game would come
against Mt. Juliet's backup defense, a 76-yard touchdown pass with about eight minutes remaining.
Overall, it was a dominant showing for the Golden Bears on both sides of the ball. The offense gained 17 total first downs, while the defense held Station Camp to just four.
Mt. Juliet improved to 5-3 on the season and 4-0 in Region 4-6A, clinching at least a first-round home playoff game, while Station Camp fell to 0-9.
The Golden Bears will travel to Hendersonville next week to take on the Commandos in what could decide the region championship for the second straight season as Mt. Juliet seeks a fourth straight title.
