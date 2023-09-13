MCMINNVILLE — Mt. Juliet dominated early and often in a 53-13 win at Warren County’s Nunley Stadium on Friday night.
Warren County kept Mt. Juliet close in the first quarter, allowing only a touchdown pass from Tyler Travers to Easton Spurlock as the Golden Bears took a 7-0 lead three minutes in.
The defense made its presence known all night. Will Czerniak’s made his felt as the linebacker blasted through the line and doing the same to the quarterback who had just caught a bobbled snap in the end zone for a safety and a 9-0 lead going into the second quarter.
Mt. Juliet dominated the second period 28-6, with much of the damage caused by the defense. A fumble recovery in the red zone set up Jon’Mikeal Crudup’s first of three touchdowns on the night for a 16-0 lead. His second score was also set up by the D as Cayson Walz ripped the ball out and returned it in the other direction with Crudup finishing the sequence for a 23-0 lead with just under 10 minutes to play in the first half.
Warren County broke the string with a 71-yard touchdown run as the Pioneers pulled to within 23-6 with 8:30 to go before halftime.
But Travers’ running set up a short touchdown run by Harrison Edwards for a 30-6 lead. Crudup’s third score came 1:10 before halftime and sent Mt. Juliet into intermission ahead 37-6.
The Bears got another safety midway through the third quarter for a 39-6 lead. Edwards returned the free kick 80 yards for a 46-6 margin.
The reserves got in on the fun in the fourth quarter when sophomore Rorkos Rezkalla scored on a run. Freshman Tate Merbitz gave the veteran Daniel Echeverria the rest of the game off and took care of the extra point.
Warren County scored with 30 seconds to play on a 65-yard run as the Pioneers fell to 1-3 for the season and 0-2 in Region 4-6A.
The Bears returned home 4-0, 2-0 and will wrap up their non-Wilson County portion of the region schedule next Friday when Cookeville comes to Roger Perry Field/Elzie Patton Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
