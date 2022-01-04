Golden Bears hold off Watertown

WATERTOWN — The first meeting in 45 years between Mt. Juliet and Watertown turned into an entertaining game which saw the Golden Bears hold off the host Purple Tigers 50-44 in the AFLAC Christmas Shootout last Thursday.
The Purple Tigers and Golden Bears were rivals when both schools were small. But when the western portion of Wilson County exploded in population, and subsequently its schools as well, in the late 1960s and throughout the ‘70s and the introduction by TSSAA of classification based on enrollment, the series was dropped. Lebanon and Mt. Juliet faced each other as large school rivals while Watertown faced smaller, private schools Friendship Christian, the old Castle Heights Military Academy and, later, Mt. Juliet Christian — two sets of schools in the same county, but for all intents and purposes playing in parallel universes.
“Any of the in-county games are always fun,” said Mt. Juliet coach Jonathan Drake, who used to work with Watertown coach Matt Bradshaw at the old Windtree Golf Course. “It’s a good atmosphere. I think it’s good for the county in and of itself.”
While the continued growth in West Wilson has prompted construction of two new high schools to take away overcrowding from Mt. Juliet, the Watertown area has seen growth as well, resulting in WHS going from Class A to AA in recent years, meaning the schedules Purple Tiger teams have played for over 40 years may be adjusted as well.
Watertown led 11-8 at the first-quarter break before the teams went into halftime tied 21-21. Mt. Juliet opened a 36-30 lead going into the fourth and the Golden Bears led by as much as eight before the Purple Tigers rallied.
Will Hackett’s 3-pointer from the right wing pulled the Purple Tigers into a 43-43 tie with two minutes left. Mt. Juliet’s Keion Irby hit from the baseline to break the tie and later added a pair of free throws as the Bears widened the margin as they improved to 3-13 for the season, winning the last two of the three games in the shootout.
“We played good at times,” Bradshaw said after his Purple Tigers fell to 5-9. “They’re a good physical man-to-man halfcourt team who do a great job defending the basket, especially in halfcourt. They got good athletes up front who stay in front of ballhandlers. They do a good job scouting in that they hold their opponents in check.
Osize Daniyan dropped in 21 points, including 10 in the third quarter, for Mt. Juliet. Irby added eight while Griffin Throneberry scored seven in the first half, Braxton Corey and Johnny Pfefferle four each and Caronne Goree and Zion Sanders three apiece.
J.J. Goodall drained four 3-pointers to pace the Purple Tigers with 17 points while Trent Spradlin scored 10. Hackett and Chase McConNell each collected six points, K.J. Wood three and Ian Fryer two fourth-quarter free throws.
Both teams return to regular action tonight — Watertown at Forrest and Mt. Juliet at Rockvale.
Blue Devils’ 15-game winning streak ends at SummitSPRING HILL — Lebanon’s 15-game winning streak ended last Thursday with a 63-47 loss to host Summit in the King of the Hill Holiday Tournament. But reverberations from that loss will linger for at least two more games.
Star player Jarred Hall, in the lineup after missing the previous two games due to illness, drew three consecutive technical fouls early in the second quarter and was ejected from the contest (two Ts result in immediate disqualification). Per TSSAA rules, his ejection will result in a two-game suspension, meaning he will miss tonight’s trip to Ravenwood and, because of an open date this coming Friday, next Tuesday’s District 9-4A opener at Wilson Central.
The Blue Devils trailed 9-6 at the first-quarter break. The ejection came with 6:50 left in the second quarter. Bradley Stewart sank six free throws off the technicals as Summit went on to lead 30-19 by halftime. The Trojans were up 42-29 going into the fourth.
Issac Power knocked down 9 of 11 free throws and led Summit with 18 points. Stewart’s 15 included 11-of-14 from the line while Kade Lenfestey was 5-of-6 from the stripe in finishing with 10.
The Trojans were awarded 40 foul shots and hit 30.
The Blue Devils, who dropped in 8 of 14 from the line, were led by Corey Jones’ 12 points, which included a pair of 3-pointers. Yarin Alexander and Jaylen Abston each added eight points, Landen Engles seven, Rolando Dowell and Wyatt Bowling four apiece,
Christian Frewin a 3 and Brice Njezic a foul shot as Lebanon fell to 15-2.
Friendship finishes fourth at Pigeon ForgePIGEON FORGE — Friendship Christian finished fourth in the King of the Smokies tournament following a 68-48 loss to Roger Bacon (Ohio) at Pigeon Forge Junior High last Thursday night.
Roger Bacon led 16-7 at the first-quarter break and 33-14 at halftime as Friendship fell to 10-4 for the season.
Rajere Blanks bagged two 3-pointers in a 10-point second quarter in leading Roger Bacon with 17 points, including 5-of-6 from the foul line. Nick Hughes had 12 points, Andrew Neal 11 (including a pair of 3s) and Ty Brenner 10 (including 4-of-4 from the free-throw line).
Max Duckwiler drained 6 of 7 free throws in leading the Commanders with 12 points while Dillon Turner tossed in 10. Hayden Potts notched nine points, Casey Jones eight, Charley Carpenter a 3 and Colby Jones, La’Quarrius Talley and Josh Pippin two apiece as Friendship fell to 10-4 going into tonight’s District 4-IIA game at Goodpasture.
Hawks handed first loss of season by Father Ryan in Brown finalNASHVILLE — Green Hill suffered its first loss of the season last Thursday as host Father Ryan won the Willie Brown Classic 54-43.
The Hawks led 13-8 at the first-quarter break before Ryan moved in front 22-20 by halftime and 35-26 going into the fourth as Green Hill slipped to 12-1.
Kam Baah-Slay scored 11 points and Evan Ernst 10, including a pair of 3-pointers, for Ryan.
Paxton Davidson dropped in a pair of 3s as he and Jason Burch threw in 13 points apiece for Green Hill while Mo Ruttlen sank 6 of 8 free throws on his way to 10. Garrett Brown hit a 3 while Parker Overath and Kenny Ellis each added two.
Green Hill will travel to 18-0 Beech tonight following the girls’ 6 p.m. game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.