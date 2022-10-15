Golden Bears maul RePublic on Senior Night

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet came out firing with a dominant 52-0 Senior Night victory over RePublic of Nashville at Roger Perry Field/Elzie Patton Stadium on Thursday night.
Rolling with the punches of the ongoing drought in the midstate, Coach Trey Perry and the Bears used black paint to stripe the golden field to match team colors.
Less than a minute into the game after recovering an onside kick from the Trailblazers, the Golden Bears marched into the end zone on a gorgeous lob from Tyler Travers to Walker Phillips. On the following drive, Travers hit Keion Irby from midfield to bring the score to 14-0 before the Trailblazers knew what hit them.
By halftime, the Golden Bears already had the game in the bag. Travers finished his night rather early in the second quarter on 5-of-5 passing for 145 yards and three touchdowns, including one to Osize Daniyan for a 21-0 lead midway through the first period.
Luke Buckley scored late in the first period and Jon’Mikael Crudup early in the second as the Bears built a 35-0 lead.
The Mt. Juliet offense looked dominant, a spark that is much needed going into the final two weeks of the regular season.
The second half was much the same for both sides. The Trailblazers earned their first 1st down halfway through the third quarter. This was short lived, though. The Bears forced a turnover on the same drive, resulting in another score. By the end of the third, it was 45-0.
The final score of the game was 52-0, and it could’ve been far worse. Coming out of the locker room at half, the third stringers for the Bears were taking all the snaps.
Mt. Juliet only had 334 yards of offense, but this is primarily because the Bears were given stellar field position to begin each drive. The longest of the drives they had was no more than 55 yards.
In the driver’s seat of Region 5-5A, the Bears go on a two-game road trip to end the season against two league opponents: Hillsboro and Green Hill. The race for the region title is tight, and several teams are within arm’s reach of first place, but the Bears control their destiny. Two wins on the road, and they have yet another undefeated region record. Even with a loss, the Bears keep the 1-seed. Lose them both, and things get interesting.
Next week, the Bears return to Friday football after three straight on Thursday as they challenge the Burros at Hillsboro, which is coming off a bye week well rested. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
