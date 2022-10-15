Golden Bears maul RePublic on Senior Night

Mt. Juliet senior defensive back Mina Embaruk gets his hands on a RePublic ball-carrier early in the third quarter.

 GEORGE PAGE • The Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet came out firing with a dominant 52-0 Senior Night victory over RePublic of Nashville at Roger Perry Field/Elzie Patton Stadium on Thursday night.

Rolling with the punches of the ongoing drought in the midstate, Coach Trey Perry and the Bears used black paint to stripe the golden field to match team colors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.