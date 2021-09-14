MCMINNVILLE — Griffin Throneberry scored three touchdowns last Friday night to help power Mt. Juliet to a 38-20 triumph over host Warren County at Nunley Stadium.
Throneberry caught a pass from Stephen Swoner to break a 7-7 tie early in the second half.
Warren County, playing its season opener after the Pioneers’ first three games were canceled by COVID-19, countered 20 seconds later with a Jaython Pleasant 74-yard scoring run, but a missed extra point kept the Pioneers behind 14-13.
Throneberry ran in a touchdown run to open a 21-13 lead midway through the second quarter. Jaylen Holmes’ 2-yard scoring run 2:24 before halftime opened a 28-13 lead at the break.
Warren County cut the margin in half on Nate Elrod’s 75-yard bomb to Braylon Grayson to pull the Pioneers within 28-20 less than three minutes into the second half.
Mark Shenouda, in his Golden Bear debut, kicked a 41-yard field goal for a 31-20 lead midway through the third quarter.
Thronebery’s final TD run with just under eight minutes to play accounted for the final score.
Holmes’ 50-yard run helped seal the deal as Mt. Juliet, ranked second in last week’s Associated Press Class 5A poll, improved to 4-0.
Garrison Lewis’s broken-tackle run lifted Mt. Juliet to a 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.
Warren County, playing for the first time since losing last year’s first-round playoff game to Mt. Juliet at the Bears’ Elzie Patton Stadium, tied the game 7-7 on Pleasant’s 3-yard run to cap the Pioneers’ 73-yard drive.
The Golden Bears will pack for another long trip to the east this coming Friday when they travel to Sparta for a 7 p.m. kickoff against new Region 5-5A rival White County.
