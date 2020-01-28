Golden Bears ride 25-4 run past Blue Devils

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet’s boys played their game, and got Lebanon to play it too, during a midgame run which turned a close contest into a 63-46 victory last Friday night.
Jamar Kynard’s second straight basket had just brought the Blue Devils to within 22-20 before Mt. Juliet went on a 25-4 run, highlighted by Gage Wells’ buzzer-beating three-pointer going into halftime, for a 47-24 runaway midway through the third quarter.
Lebanon answered with an 11-0 spurt to close the third period down 47-35. But the Golden Bears pulled away in the fourth to open the second half of the District 9-AAA schedule with their eighth win in as many league outings while moving to 17-2 overall.
While the record might be considered great, coach Troy Allen indicated his Bears amped up their game in this one.
“We haven’t been playing great; we’ve been winning, but we haven’t been playing great,” Allen said. “I thought we played great tonight.
“We thought we had an advantage with depth. We tried to keep our tempo going and make them run the whole time and pick them up fullcourt. The kids did a great job getting up, getting pressure on them. We pressured with offense and defense.”
The Blue Devils led four times during a back-and-forth first quarter which ended with Mt. Juliet ahead 14-12.
Point guard Will Pruitt sank all seven of his free throws in leading Mt. Juliet with 22 points while Wells sank three triples on his way to 13. Charles Clark collected 11 points while Riggs Abner’s 10 included a pair of threes. Isaac Thompson finished with five points and Osize Daniyan two.
Allen sang the praises of Pruitt, who, in addition to being the Bears’ leading scorer, finds a way to keep his teammates involved offensively. Then there’s Thompson.
“I’m not so sure he’s not our most valuable player for the season,” Allen said of Thompson. “He guards the other team’s best player. He’s fearless and relentless and he scores two points a game.”
Kynard led Lebanon with 14 points while Kobe Tibbs added 11, David Greene eight, Alex Fite seven, Jarred Hall four and Jackson Painter two as the Blue Devils dropped to 5-3 in the district and 16-5 overall going into Saturday morning’s trip to Trevecca to take on Centennial.
“It seemed the points kept coming and we couldn’t get the bleeding to stop,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said of Mt. Juliet’s midgame run. “We got all the way down and our kids could have folded. But they’re fighters.
“They got a lot of experience. Pruitt’s a special player. Coach Allen does a great job. We’re in a situation where we’ve got several games to get back on the right track and make adjustments. Jamar Kynard played really well. Kobe played well. Jarred Hall, a freshman, stepped up and made big plays in the second half. Alex Fite did as well. There were some guys who took advantage of their opportunities tonight in a tough environment in a big game against a good team, and that’s going to do nothing but help us as we go down the stretch.”
Lebanon will return to district action tonight at Hendersonville while Mt. Juliet plays host to Gallatin.
Lebanon succumbs to Centennial
NASHVILLE — Playing less than 15 hours after the loss at Mt. Juliet, Lebanon rallied to take the lead in the fourth quarter before Centennial sank three straight three-pointers and went on to defeat the Blue Devils 53-41 at Trevecca’s Moore Gym.
Centennial led 14-11 following the first quarter, 28-19 at halftime and 35-33 through three. DeQuantay Shannon scored to put Lebanon up 37-35 before the Cougars connected on the three straight triples as the Blue Devils dropped to 16-6.
Point guard Patrick Garrett gunned in a pair of threes and led Centennial with 14 points while backcourt partner Dusty Williams added 11.
Kobe Tibbs tossed in two triples and led Lebanon with 14 points while Gaven Reasonover, Jackson Painter and David Greene each scored six, Jamar Kynard five and Shannon four.
Lebanon will return to the District 9-AAA grind tonight at Hendersonville.
Verge scores 32 as Tigers triumph in OT
WATERTOWN — Watertown’s boys sank 12 overtime free throws Friday night as the Purple Tigers shook off Cannon County 77-70.
The teams entered overtime tied at 63-63. Cannon County, coached by WHS-graduate and former Tiger assistant Jason Knowles, led 32-29 at halftime and 50-47 through three periods. The teams were tied 14-14 eight minutes in.
Rayquan Verge sank 5 of 6 free throws in overtime and 14 of 17 for the night in leading all Purple Tigers with 32 points. Elijah Williams added 18 points and Quanterrius Hughes-Malone 14. Gavin Clayborne scored seven points and Brayden Cousino six.
Gus Davenport dropped in 17 points to lead the Lions while Blake Rush sank 9 of 10 free throws on his way to 16. Luke Alexander added 11.
Watertown will play host to Macon County tonight.
Friendship rally falls short
NASHVILLE — Friendship Christian’s boys cut all but two points from a 16-point deficit last Friday in falling short at University School of Nashville 57-55.
USN used a 22-7 second quarter to explode an 11-10 edge to a 33-17 halftime blowout. The Commanders cut the margin to 47-37 going into the fourth.
Max Duckwiler dropped in two free throws with 1:25 to play to bring Friendship to within 53-51. But the Tigers tossed in four free throws, alternating with a pair of Andrew Mathis baskets to maintain the lead and take the triumph as FCS fell to 9-15 for the season and 2-9 in Division II District 4-A.
Josh Scretchen scored 21 points for USN while Adam Miller drained three 3-pointers on his way to 15.
Mathis totaled 24 points and eight rebounds for Friendship. Mitch Pelham pulled down seven rebounds and Duckwiler six as each scored 12 points. Dillon Turner turned in a line of five points, five rebounds and five assists. Bryce Miller managed two points.
Friendship will play host to Davidson Academy tonight following the girls’ 6 p.m. game at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
DCA wins big over MJCA
DONELSON — Donelson Christian’s boys built a big first-quarter lead and never looked back in a 63-28 triumph over Mt. Juliet Christian last Friday.
The Wildcats led 19-2 in the first quarter and 35-13 at halftime.
Blake Anderson’s 19 points led DCA while Parker Howell hit three 3-pointers on his way to 13.
Carter Branim bagged three triples to lead the Saints with 11 points while Shawn Link finished with five, Montrell Walker four, Jordan Willis three, Justin Matthews and Brittain Gore two each and Dylan Harman a free throw as MJCA sank to 6-14.
Mt. Juliet Christian traveled to Davidson Academy last night and will play host to University School of Nashville tonight following the girls’ 6 p.m. game.
