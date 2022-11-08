MT. JULIET — Dearrius Morton and Jon’Mikeal Crudup each ran for over 100 yards to lead Mt. Juliet’s Golden Bears to a 43-6 win over Lincoln County, in the first round of the playoffs last Friday night at Roger Perry Field/Elzie Patton Stadium.
“Those guys compliment each other, and neither one of them cares who gets the credit,” said Coach Trey Perry after his Golden Bears advanced to this Friday’s 7 p.m. second-round home game against Page at Perry Field with a 9-2 record.
The Golden Bears wasted no time in getting on the scoreboard. After a holding penalty on the first play of the game moved the ball back 10 yards, Mt. Juliet marched 69 yards in just four plays, the last 40 yards on a run by Crudup to give Mt. Juliet a 7-0 lead.
The Falcons of Lincoln County answered right back. Using a variety of formations, they were able to drive 80 yards in seven plays capped off by a 36-yard touchdown pass from quarterback T.D. Tucker to receiver Trashawn Jean, but the extra point was blocked, leaving the Golden Bears a 7-6 lead.
On the next drive the Golden Bears needed just two plays. This time it was Morton who found the end zone with a 33-yard jaunt to give Mt. Juliet a 14-6 lead.
On the touchdown the Falcons were called for an unsportsmanlike penalty moving the kickoff to the Lincoln County 45-yard line. Mark Shenouda executed a perfect onside kick to give the Golden Bears another possession. On the third play of the drive, Golden Bear quarterback Tyler Travers through a lateral to Osize Daniyan, who then threw a strike to Baylor Osborne for a 29-yard touchdown, extending the Golden Bears lead to 21-6.
“We trust Osize to do anything,” Perry said. “He made a great throw.”
The Falcons were able to move the ball on their next possession but they were stopped on downs at the Mt Juliet 36-yard line. The teams then traded possessions for the remainder of the second quarter until the Golden Bears got possession with just over three minutes left in the half.
After a Morton run moved the ball into Falcon territory, Daniyan caught a pass and then hurdled a standing defender for a 12-yard gain. But hurdling is not allowed in high school unless the defender is on the ground, so the Golden Bears were penalized 15 yards. After a pass-interference penalty on the next play, the Golden Bears had the ball at the Falcons’ 32-yard line. Three plays later Daniyan caught a pass from Travers, made two defenders miss and weaved his way into the end zone for a touchdown to increase the lead at halftime to 28-6.
The second half started just how the Golden Bears envisioned. After stopping the Falcons on a three-and-out, they drove 61 yards in five plays. This time it was Travers who found the end zone on a 12-yard run that had him bouncing off defenders and twisting and turning. With the new rules of a running clock at a 30-point lead instead of 35, the Golden Bears faked the extra point, with Osborne taking the snap and running around right end for the conversion to extend the lead to 36-6.
After another three-and-out by the Mt. Juliet defense, Morton closed out the scoring with a 53-yard touchdown run, making the final 43-6.
The Golden Bears’ defense only allowed 65 yards of offense for the Falcons in the second half. “They gave us some different looks, and it took us those first two drives to get it sorted out,” Perry said.
Mt. Juliet advanced to the second round to host Page. Page was the state runner-up in Class 5A last season. Game will be at Roger Perry Field at 7 p.m. on Friday.
“Page is good football team and we are going to have to play good football to come out with the win,” added Perry.
