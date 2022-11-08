MT. JULIET — Dearrius Morton and Jon’Mikeal Crudup each ran for over 100 yards to lead Mt. Juliet’s Golden Bears to a 43-6 win over Lincoln County, in the first round of the playoffs last Friday night at Roger Perry Field/Elzie Patton Stadium.

“Those guys compliment each other, and neither one of them cares who gets the credit,” said Coach Trey Perry after his Golden Bears advanced to this Friday’s 7 p.m. second-round home game against Page at Perry Field with a 9-2 record.

