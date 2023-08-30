Golden Bears rumble past Hunters Lane 56-12

Mt. Juliet guard Dylan Ott (56) paves the way for running back Ja’Mikael Crudup.

 SCOTT HUNTER • For the Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet rolled to a 56-12 hammering of visiting Hunters Lane last Friday night behind two rushing touchdowns apiece from Jon’Mikael Crudup, Harrison Edwards and backup quarterback Taytum McCann and two TD tosses from starter Tyler Travers at Roger Perry Field/Elzie Patton Stadium.

Crudup scored his touchdowns early in the first and second quarters. Edwards’ scores came over the final 6:50 of the first half as Mt. Juliet took a 42-0 lead into halftime.

