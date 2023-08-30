Golden Bears rumble past Hunters Lane 56-12

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet rolled to a 56-12 hammering of visiting Hunters Lane last Friday night behind two rushing touchdowns apiece from Jon’Mikael Crudup, Harrison Edwards and backup quarterback Taytum McCann and two TD tosses from starter Tyler Travers at Roger Perry Field/Elzie Patton Stadium.
Crudup scored his touchdowns early in the first and second quarters. Edwards’ scores came over the final 6:50 of the first half as Mt. Juliet took a 42-0 lead into halftime.
Travers passed 15 yards to Baylor Osborne, who ran in the two-point conversion for a 15-0 lead at 8:32 of the first quarter. The score came after linebacker William Czerniak forced a Hunters Lane fumble which was recovered by Landen Steed on the Golden Bear 25-yard line.
Travers whipped a 25-yard touchdown toss to Braxton Corey for a 29-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Gavin Moseley stopped a Hunters Lane drive to start the second half with an interception on Mt. Juliet’s 12-yard line.
McCann came on to score on a keeper for a 49-0 lead.
Hunters Lane scored late in the third quarter and midway through the fourth. The Warriors’ first extra point was blocked and the second was missed.
McCann capped the scoring with two minutes left as Mt. Juliet improved to 2-0.
The Golden Bears will open Region 4-6A action at 7 p.m. this coming Friday at Gallatin’s historic Calvin Short Field/the Waveyard.
