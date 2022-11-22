CHARLOTTE — Mt. Juliet’s boys split a pair of TSSAA Hall of Champions games last Saturday, a 36-33 loss to Beech and a 46-40 win over host Creek Wood.
Osize Daniyan had 12 points in each game for the Golden Bears. Eric Williams and Caronne Goree each added eight against Creek Wood as Mt. Juliet moved to 2-1 for the season.
