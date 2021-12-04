Golden Bears stopped by Summit

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet’s boys dropped a 71-52 decision to Summit on Thursday night.
Carson Cole connected on a pair of 3-pointers to lead the Golden Bears with 15 points while Osize Daniyan dropped in 10. Eric Williams added eight points, Braxton Corey, Johnny Pfefferle and Keion Irby five apiece and Zion Sanders four as Mt. Juliet fell to 1-6.
Mt. Juliet hosted Hendersonville last night and will entertain Franklin on Tuesday.
Lead slips away from Saints in fourth quarter
ANTIOCH — Mt. Juliet Christian came up short for its first win of the season Wednesday night, dropping a 49-44 decision at Knowledge Academies.
The teams were tied 12-12 following the first quarter before Mt. Juliet Christian climbed in front 22-17 by halftime. But Knowledge used a 12-8 third quarter to get to within 30-29 with eight minutes left before the Tigers outscored the Saints 20-14 in the fourth to drop MJCA to 0-4.
Chris Areary scored all but two of his 12 points in the fourth quarter for Knowledge while Kevin Schasat also scored 12, with eight coming in the first period. Salvanius Cole connected on three 3-pointers as he and Carson Badgett each added 11 points.
Chase Smith scored 17 for the Saints while Jamie Edgerton added nine, Derrick Crouch six, Seth Belew five, Kam Curtis three and Max Beaty and M.J. Mearcher two each.
The Saints were coming off a 69-46 loss to Merrol Hyde in their home opener Tuesday night.
Merrol Hyde led 19-4 at the first-quarter break and 34-14 at halftime as MJCA committed 17 turnovers to the Hawks’ eight.
Ben Wheeler fired in four 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 21 points for Merrol Hyde. Tucker Smith scored 16 while Kolton Grvon connected on four triples for his 12 and Nowlan Milliron 10.
Smith scored 16 to lead the Saints while Crouch collected 10, Mearcher six, Edgerton five, Curtis and Jaden Miller four each, Beaty a 3-pointer and Cale Lounsby two.
Mt. Juliet Christian traveled to Greenbrier last night to take on Dayspring Academy. The Shires will make the return trip to MJCA on Monday.
