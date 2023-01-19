Cumberland’s Iredia Goodness claimed the USTFCCCA National Track Athlete of the Week award, it was announced Tuesday.
Goodness earned the honor after being named Mid-South Conference Field Athlete of the Week on Monday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cumberland’s Iredia Goodness claimed the USTFCCCA National Track Athlete of the Week award, it was announced Tuesday.
Goodness earned the honor after being named Mid-South Conference Field Athlete of the Week on Monday.
Competing in his first career collegiate meet at the Commodore Challenge, Goodness jumped his way into the national conversation.
Goodness won the triple jump event with a new school-record 15.59m (51-1¾). He broke the record set by last year’s triple jump national champion Siband Dumoluhle. The mark is the farthest triple jump recorded in the NAIA this season, giving him “A” standards to qualify for the national championship meet in March.
He also topped 1.96m (6-5) to place third in the high jump. He cleared all four of his heights on the first attempt before bowing out at 2.00m.
He became the first student-athlete in the track and field program’s history to earn National Athlete of the Week honors during the indoor season.
CU’s Bowers, Goodness claim MSC weekly T&F honors
Cumberland’s Iredia Goodness and Jason Bowers swept the Men’s Mid-South Conference track & field Athletes of the Week for the Phoenix’s second straight sweep of the weekly honors.
Bowers and Goodness both are freshman who competed in their first career track meets last weekend at the Commodore Classic hosted by Vanderbilt.
Goodness won the triple jump event with a new school-record 15.59 meters. He broke the record set by last year’s triple jump national champion Siband Dumoluhle. His 15.59 meters is the farthest triple jump recorded in the NAIA this season, giving him “A” Standards to qualify for the national championship meet in March.
Bowers, the 2022 MSC Cross Country Runner of the Year, continued to show his talent with “A” Standards in the 3,000-meter in his first meet. Bowers finished in fourth in the event behind a trio of runners from Alabama with a time of 8:13.63, also a new school-record. The time was the second fastest in the 3,000 this season.
This is Goodness’ first career weekly honor and Bowers’ first in track.
The Phoenix are back on the track this weekend at Samford.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.