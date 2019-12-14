Goodpasture boys race past Friendship

A first-quarter run put Goodpasture's boys in control to stay in a 73-42 win at Friendship Christian's Bay Family Sportsplex on Thursday night.
A 14-0 spurt turned a 4-4 tie into an 18-4 runaway as the Cougars climbed to 6-0 for the season and 3-0 in DII District 4-A.
Isaiah West's second dunk of the first quarter gave Goodpasture a 20-5 lead. The Cougars were up 39-20 at halftime and 57-30 going into the fourth as Friendship fell to 3-6, 0-2.
Rjay Smith sank four of Goodpasture's 11 three-pointers to lead the Cougars with 22 points while West, a freshman ranked in the top 20 nationally in the class of 2023, had two triples on his way to 20. Chandler Woosley tossed in 12. The Cougars also connected on 80% from the free-throw line.
"They're pretty athletic," Commander coach Ben Johnson said of the Cougars. "They got a lot of talent, a lot of depth. Every kid on their team can shoot the three. They all handle the ball well. They're going to be a contender late in the year when tournament time gets around."
Senior Andrew Mathis sank two triples to lead Friendship with 18 points while freshman point guard Dillon Turner turned in nine, Max Duckwiler four; Bryce Miller, Kaelin Horton and Casey Jones three each and Mitch Pelham a pair.
"We've got five seniors, three of those are carrying a big load, and another senior getting good time off the bench," Johnson said. "And then we're all freshmen and sophomores from there. We're playing four freshmen and about three or four sophomores. They're having to grow up quick. Starting a freshman point guard who's done really, really well for us. He's growing up fast. He's not playing like a freshman. He's learning on the go and every game he's improving as we've moved along.
"That sophomore and freshman group, they're going to have their fair share of time on the floor and leading. We've talked a lot about it in practice just how much fun it is just teaching as much as we're teaching. We're really getting back to just teaching the basics and really focusing on what our goals are. I'm feeling like they're just soaking it in, really looking forward to what the next few years look like for them. It should be a lot of fun for them."
The future began with last night's home game against University School of Nashville and will continue next week at the Highlands Latin Tournament in Louisville, Ky.
Lady Commanders fall to Goodpasture
Goodpasture's girls displayed their wares Thursday night, dropping 10 three-pointers over Friendship Christian's zone defense in a 68-27 triumph at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Ally Welfel tossed in two three pointers in leading the Lady Cougars with 27 points while Taryn Kile's 17 included five triples. Grace Parks pumped in a pair from downtown on her way to 14.
The Lady Cougars led 16-6 following the first quarter, 44-14 at halftime and 56-24 going into the fourth.
"They're ranked in the top two or three in the state for a reason," Lady Commander coach Jeremy Hawks said. "They've got a Miss Basketball finalist from last year in Ally Welfel, who is a tremendous player. They got a girl in Miss Kile who can shoot the lights out. She's one of the better shooters, not only in our district and region, but the state. It's fun to watch them because when their point guard picks up the ball to pass, the ball don't hit the floor. They move it real well. They find the open girl. They know how to play.
"I hate to be on the losing end of anything, but they're a fun team to watch. They're really good."
Rachel Pippin led the Lady Commanders with eight points while Savannah Craighead scored seven, Hannah Alexander five; Anna Taylor, Kennedy West and Joy Osipchuk two each and Brooke Jones a free throw as Friendship fell to 1-7, 0-2.
"We don't have a lot of numbers," Hawks said of his team. "Out of the eight girls, six of them are seniors, so we're senior-heavy, but you wouldn't be able to tell that by watching us play.
"Most of the girls are just out here from softball or bowling or volleyball, just kind of a hodgepodge group of girls. They have good attitudes and they're out here to have fun."
Friendship tried to have more fun last night at home against University School of Nashville. The Lady Commanders will then break for Christmas before hosting the FCS Christmas Tournament Dec. 26-28.
Lady Bears break losing streak behind Majors' 23
FRANKLIN -- Mt. Juliet's girls pitched shutouts in the second and fourth quarters as they broke a three-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 59-23 triumph at Centennial.
The Lady Bears led 34-15 at halftime as they pulled even at 3-3 for the season.
Point guard Nevaeh Majors led the Lady Bears with 23 points while freshman guard Ava Heilman hit five three-pointers on her way to 17 and center Halle Jones had 14. Adelyn Kendall threw in three and Anna Riggs two.
Mt. Juliet returned to District 9-AAA action last night at Gallatin. The Lady Bears will travel to Siegel at 6 p.m. Tuesday before playing host to Hillsboro next Friday for their first home game since Nov. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.