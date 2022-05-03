Goodpasture knocks Friendship into loser’s bracket

MADISON — Friendship Christian was no match for top-seeded Goodpasture in a 13-2 loss Saturday morning in the District 4-IIA tournament.
The Cougars scored four runs in the second inning off starter Ethan Myers and added four more in the third off Max Duckwiler. They finished with 12 hits off those two and Adam Gordon.
Friendship finished with three hits in the six-inning game, including two by Storm Sellars. The Commanders scored both their runs in the fifth inning with Chase Eakes and J.J. Pruneau driving in Sellars and Gordon.
The Commanders carried a 19-13 record into last night’s elimination game against Nashville Christian at John McNeal Stadium.
Ten-run first launches FCS to winFriendship Christian dipped its toe into the District 4-IIA tournament waters by drowning visiting Nashville Christian 17-1 last Friday at John McNeal Stadium.
The Commanders scored 10 times in the bottom of the first inning, tacked on five more in the third and two in the fourth to send the Eagles to the loser’s bracket.
Quin Long pitched a five-inning two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and six walks. He allowed a second-inning score.
Long also drove in three runs as he, Chase Eakes and Max Duckwiler doubled and singled. Duckwiler and Carter Kring knocked in two scores apiece as Friendship finished with 11 hits.
Whitlock leads Watertown to winCHARLOTTE — Alec Whitlock pitched six innings and Zack Self completed the shutout last Friday as Watertown blanked host Creek Wood 3-0,
Whitlock scattered three hits and two walks while striking out eight for the win. Self surrendered a hit in the seventh on his way to the save.
The Purple Tigers scored in each of the first three innings. Whitlock had three of Watertown’s nine hits and drove in a run. Brady Watts doubled and had an RBI. Cyrus Bennett had the other run batted in. Charlie Mitchell managed two singles.
