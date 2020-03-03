Adam Gordon pitched a four-inning shutout for Friendship Christian in a 5-0 win over Hendersonville in a preseason middle school tournament last Friday at FCS.
Gordon struck out three and allowed four hits.
Friendship finished with three hits, including two by Gordon, who drove in a run.
The Commanders scored once in the second inning and four in the fourth.
