Gordonsville ends six-game slide to Watertown

WATERTOWN — In a defensive slugfest, the Watertown High Purple Tigers hosted the Gordonsville High Tigers last Friday night at Robinson Stadium as the two squads renewed their long-standing rivalry on the gridiron.
The Purple Tigers, who faced Class 1A programs in back-to-back weeks to begin the season, saw their record fall to 0-2 as they suffered a 16-9 loss to Gordonsville in their first home game of the season. The loss to Big Blue ended a six-game winning streak in the series for Watertown.
The three-time Region 4-2A champions had moderate success moving the ball against the blue-and-white-clad Gordonsville as they ended the night with 221 total yards of offense — including 123 yards through the air off the arm of senior quarterback Brayden Cousino.
Out of Watertown’s 12 offensive possessions, 10 drives included plays inside Gordonsville territory but the Purple Tigers were only able to come away with nine points in the contest.
Gordonsville struck first in the contest as the Tigers took advantage of a fumbled Watertown punt attempt on the Purple Tigers’ first drive. The visiting Tigers began their first drive of the game on the Watertown 1-yard line after the miscue — as junior starting quarterback Matthew Albritton punched the ball with a 1-yard rush.
The visitors had their own special teams hiccup as the ensuing PAT was unsuccessful after a botched snap. The score remained 6-0.
Watertown was unable to respond immediately as the Purple Tigers’ ensuing drive ended with a Gordonsville interception by senior Big Blue Tiger Landon Baker.
However on their third possession of the game, the Purple Tigers tied the game and grab momentum with 5:14 remaining in the opening frame as sophomore running back Adam Cooper raced around the right side of the Gordonsville defense for a 35-yard touchdown sprint. Watertown’s PAT was also unsuccessful leaving the game tied at 6-6.
The two squads continued to trade empty possessions, including a missed 39-yard field goal by the Purple Tigers, until the later stages of the second quarter.
Watertown had a promising drive after taking over at the Gordonsville 36-yard line — following a lost fumble by the Blue and White. A 12-yard rush by Cousino highlighted the sequence as the hosts reached their opponents’ 9-yard line. The drive stalled and the Purple Tigers were forced to settle for a 27-yard field goal from sophomore kicker Trey Pack, giving Watertown a 9-6 lead with 1:43 remaining in the half, a lead they maintained into the halftime break.
The Purple Tigers were unable to post points on their first drive of the second half despite a 23-yard pass connection between Cousino and Cooper.
Gordonsville took the lead for good on an 80-yard dagger from Albritton to senior wideout Treyson Davis with 7:36 remaining in the third quarter. Junior kicker Tanner Pierson added the PAT, giving Gordonsville a 13-9 lead.
The Blue and White followed with an onside kick recovery but could not cash in on the possession.
Watertown appeared poised to add points with time winding down in the third period after beginning the drive on its own 33-yard line and reaching the Gordonsville 19 The sequence included a 39-yard pass from Cousino to Kaden Seay and a 15-yard scamper from the Purple Tigers’ senior signal caller before stalling on fourth down.
The hosts’ last two drives also stalled on fourth down and Gordonsville added a Pierson 35 yard field goal with 3:13 remaining in the game.
The Purple Tigers began their final drive at their own 29 yard line. Cousino found Seay on pass receptions of 14 and six yards on the drive. Three consecutive incomplete passes ended Watertown’s threat with 1:04 remaining as Gordonsville took possession at its own 38-yard line and sealed the victory.
Cousino ended the game going 13-for-20 through the air with 123 yards and one interception. On the ground, Cooper led Watertown with 71 yards on 15 carries and was responsible for the unit’s only touchdown. Seay was the top receiving target for Watertown with six receptions for 68 yards.
For Gordonsville, Albritton was involved on both scores with his 1-yard touchdown plunge and the 80-yard strike through the air — the junior quarterback went 11-for-19 for 170 yards. Davis was the main receiving threat for the Big Blue with six catches for 135 yards and one touchdown.
Watertown restricted Gordonsville on the ground as Kyle Adams was the team’s leading rusher with five yards on five carries. Gordonsville had 23 carries for minus-two yards.
The Purple Tigers will remain at Robinson Stadium this week as they welcome Westmoreland for the Region 4-2A opener. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. Friday.
