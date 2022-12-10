Goree’s steal and score lift Golden Bears past Riverdale

Caronne Goree drives to the basket against Riverdale. His steal and basket in the final minute lifted Mt. Juliet to a one-point win.

 GEORGE PAGE • The Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET — A steal and score by Caronne Goree with 22 seconds to play Thursday night lifted Mt. Juliet past visiting Riverdale 35-34.

The Warriors were trying to run time off the clock with a one-point lead when Braxton Corey got a deflection which Goree stole. Riverdale got off a shot which went in the basket, but it was after the buzzer.

