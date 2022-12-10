Goree’s steal and score lift Golden Bears past Riverdale

MT. JULIET — A steal and score by Caronne Goree with 22 seconds to play Thursday night lifted Mt. Juliet past visiting Riverdale 35-34.
The Warriors were trying to run time off the clock with a one-point lead when Braxton Corey got a deflection which Goree stole. Riverdale got off a shot which went in the basket, but it was after the buzzer.
Riverdale led most of the game, including 8-4 at the first-quarter break and 20-13 at halftime before the Golden Bears roared in front 28-22 going into the fourth.
Goree and Osize Daniyan each tossed in 10 points for Mt. Juliet while Corey collected nine and Eric Williams added eight.
Maddux Bodenhamer led all scorers with 17 for Riverdale, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Mt. Juliet traveled to Father Ryan last night to close out a stretch of six games in 12 days. The Golden Bears will host Gallatin on Tuesday night.
Wilson Central edges Father RyanNASHVILLE —Wilson Central edged host Father Ryan 38-35 Tuesday night.
Ryan led 9-4 at the first-quarter break before Wilson Central surged in front 20-18 by halftime and 29-24 going into the fourth.
Tristan Blackburn threw in 13 points to lead Wilson Central while Ethan Thomas added eight; Towan Siler, Austin Alexander and Ike Boone five each and Brody Fly with two.
Cade Bennerman finished with 14 points and James Hinson 13 to lead Father Ryan.
