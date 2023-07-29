Governor keynotes Leadership Day

Cumberland student-athletes returning to campus to begin preparing for the fall seasons were greeted by Gov. Bill Lee yesterday.
Lee keynoted CU’s annual Leadership Day at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena after their return to campus this week.
Updated: July 29, 2023 @ 4:41 am
Leadership Day starts in a large group format as speakers circulate between different sessions like how to be successful in college, servant leadership, safety and more. The day is used to help acclimate to the life of a college athlete for freshmen or readjust for returners while also spreading the theme for the year which is FIT (Focused, Intentional and Together). After completing all the sessions, the teams split up, heading out to display servant leadership through community service. The speakers included the governor, Darrin Reynolds, Barb Jordan and CU faculty and staff.
Lee talked about his upbringing and how moments in his life have helped shape who he is. He also stated that he normally does not speak to a group of leaders like athletes and spoke on how serving others is the best way to lead.
Reynolds, the youth pastor at Immanuel Baptist Church, had a similar message centered around servant leadership. He talked about the impact Cumberland can have on athletes if the athlete has an open heart into accepting that you are here for a reason. Cumberland is a melting pot of high school stars, Division I transfers, junior college transfers and more. Each of the athletes are at Cumberland for a reason.
Jordan educated the student-athletes on personal safety, awareness, sexual assault and violence. She won three NCAA Division II championships, was a three-time All-American and a two-time winner of the California Collegiate Athletic Association Most Valuable Player award at California State University Northridge. She later played on Team USA for eight years, was on the coaching staff for the junior national and women’s national team — leading both to world championship gold medals — and was the head coach of the CSUN softball team.
Cumberland faculty and staff who spoke included Vice President for Athletics Ron Pavan, Assistant Athletic Director Katie Arnold, Faculty Athletic Representative Eric Landis and Head Athletic Trainer Tyler Bennett.
The teams that went through the Fall Leadership Day included football, men’s and women’s soccer, cheer and dance and women’s volleyball.
Later in the afternoon, these teams were participating in community service activities as a way to give back to the campus and those in the community.
Winter and spring sports will have its own Leadership Day next month after those student athletes return to campus Aug. 28.
