WATERTOWN — Andres Granda scored a hat trick Monday night as Lebanon shut out Watertown 4-0.
Two of Granda’s goals came off assists from Levi Muraira, the first of which came off a corner kick for a 1-0 lead. Fernando Martinez’s pass to Granda made it 2-0 going into halftime.
Muraira and Granda switched roles in the second half with Muraira scoring. Granda’s goal off Muraira’s assist for the final score.
Lebanon will host Mt. Juliet at 6 p.m. today and Glencliff on Friday beginning with a junior-varsity match at 4:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.