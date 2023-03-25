GLADEVILLE — Ford Graviss scored two first-half goals to put visiting Lebanon ahead and Andres Granda put the Wildcats away with two late scores in a 5-1 Blue Devil soccer win Tuesday night.
After a penalty kick by Cody Hitt 21 minutes before halftime put Wilson Central in front, Graviss tied the score off a Gael Perez assist five minutes later. Graviss’ second score, off a Jesse Garduno pass with 13:30 left, put Lebanon in front 2-1 going into halftime.
Sean Redmond scored on a header off a corner kick by Levi Muraira with 32:46 to play.
Granda scored on a penalty kick with 19 minutes to play and again unassisted at 15:30.
Garduno, Muraira boost Blue Devils to 5-0 winLebanon shut out visiting Warren County 5-0 Thursday night.
Jesse Garduno scored twice on an assist from Escher Barrett midway through the first half and from Levi Muraira for the final goal a minute before halftime. He assisted on the first score to Gael Perez four minutes in.
Muraira’s corner kick with 17 minutes left in the first half resulted in Austen Gore’s header into the goal. Muraira got the second of his three assists to a pass to Ford Graviss with 2:30 left.
Jack Bode posted eight saves during the first half and early in the second before Cameron Nixon notched three down the stretch. Lebanon had 26 shots on goal.
