Garduno, Muraira boost Blue Devils to 5-0 win

Lebanon’s Austen Gore (right) goes up with a Warren County player to head the ball. Gore scored a goal on a header.

 BARBARA WOLFF • Submitted to The Democrat

GLADEVILLE — Ford Graviss scored two first-half goals to put visiting Lebanon ahead and Andres Granda put the Wildcats away with two late scores in a 5-1 Blue Devil soccer win Tuesday night.

After a penalty kick by Cody Hitt 21 minutes before halftime put Wilson Central in front, Graviss tied the score off a Gael Perez assist five minutes later. Graviss’ second score, off a Jesse Garduno pass with 13:30 left, put Lebanon in front 2-1 going into halftime.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.