Cumberland goalkeeper Sabrina Graziano earned Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday.
The junior from Georgetown, Ontario, Canada recorded 17 saves against two top-25 opponents. She held No. 19 Truett-McConnell to one goal while making seven saves in the contest. She faced 12 shots on goal against No. 1 Keiser making 10 saves in the contest to give the Phoenix a chance to comeback in the match.
This is Graziano’s first MSC Defensive Player of the Week award this season and second of her career.
CU moves to No. 15 in NAIA top 25Cumberland’s women moved up to No. 15 in the third edition of the NAIA top 25 soccer coaches’ poll, announced by the national office yesterday morning.
The Phoenix have started the season with a 4-1 record with wins over No. 19 Truett-McConnell, Bryan College, Tennessee Wesleyan, and Union College. The lone loss on Cumberland’s schedule came via No. 1 Keiser and CU pushed them to their limit falling to a 2-1 decision.
On the season, the Phoenix have scored 14 goals with 20 assists, the ninth-most assists in the NAIA while allowing just three goals. Cumberland boasts a 3-0 record at home this season.
Macy Douglas leads the team in goals scored with three. Haley Stevens and Brenna Swiger have each posted two as Swiger had a brace against Truett-McConnell. Two-time All-American Marie Bathe has posted five assists ranking her 10th in the NAIA in assists. Keeper Sabrina Gratziano earned Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Week this past week. She has made 22 saves with just three goals allowed for a .880 save percentage.
Four other Mid-South Conference teams are in the top-25 poll with the University of the Cumberlands leading the way at No. 5. Tennessee Southern has slide down in the polls to No. 7 followed by the Phoenix at No. 15. Lindsey Wilson also dropped all the way down to No. 21 and Campbellsville slid one spot to No. 25.
Keiser (Fla.) holds onto the No. 1 position in this week’s poll. Spring Arbor (Mich.) holds at No. 2 followed by William Carey. Marian moved up one to No. 4 and the Cumberlands rounds out the top five.
CU took on Missouri Baptist yesterday and will open up conference play next Tuesday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium against Campbellsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.