Cumberland goalkeeper Sabrina Graziano earned Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday.

The junior from Georgetown, Ontario, Canada recorded 17 saves against two top-25 opponents. She held No. 19 Truett-McConnell to one goal while making seven saves in the contest. She faced 12 shots on goal against No. 1 Keiser making 10 saves in the contest to give the Phoenix a chance to comeback in the match.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.