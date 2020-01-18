HERMITAGE — The new Green Hill High School, slated to open in August, was approved for membership into the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association by the TSSAA Board of Control during its meeting Thursday morning.
According to a TSSAA release of the minutes from the meeting, the school is expected to open with 1,200 students in grades 9-12.
Staff had already tentatively placed the Hawks in District 9-AAA in basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball and soccer, Section 3 Large Class in cross country, track field field, golf and tennis, Region 6-Large in wrestling and District 12 in bowling. Wilson County rivals Mt. Juliet, Wilson Central and Lebanon are already in each of those leagues.
Green Hill wasn’t placed in a football region since the two-year scheduling cycle will be in its second year this fall, essentially locking the Hawks out of a varsity schedule. TSSAA will go through the reclassification process for 2021-25 this fall with region assignments in all sports for those years completed by December, by which time the Hawks will get a varsity football schedule for the fall of ’21.
