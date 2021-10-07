HERMITAGE — Green Hill’s boys defeated visiting Lebanon 15-8 Tuesday at Hermitage Strike & Spare.
Only 39 pins separated the teams as the Blue Devils dropped to 2-1.
Jackson McRae racked up a 228 for Lebanon while Braxton Crook collected a 221, Andy Romer 194 and Tyler Norvil 189. Lebanon will return to Hermitage Strike & Spare today to take on Mt. Juliet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.