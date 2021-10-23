Green Hill’s boys edged host Lebanon 13-10 Thursday at Pro Bowl West.
Going into the new Baker format, Lebanon took the first two games and needed only one more win to secure 12 points, which is the new magic number for victory. But the Hawks soared from behind for their second win over the Blue Devils this season, dropping them to 4-2.
Jackson McRae led Lebanon with a 256 high game, followed by Braxton Crook’s 225, Will Weir’s 202, Cameron Farmer’s 182 and Westin Manning’s 172.
Lebanon will head to Hendersonville Strike & Spare on Monday for a 3:30 p.m. match with the host Commandos.
