Green Hill caps 7-0 week by winning Wilson County Invitational

Green Hill’s softball team is shown with the plaque for winning the Wilson County Invitational.

MT. JULIET — Green Hill softball went 7-0 last week, including a sweep of the Wilson County Invitational, as the Lady Hawks lifted their record to 28-2 for the season.

The Lady hawks outscored Mt. Juliet 8-6, shut out Wilson Central 7-0 and crushed Cookeville 20-9 in District 9-4A action.

