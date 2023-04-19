Green Hill caps 7-0 week by winning Wilson County Invitational

MT. JULIET — Green Hill softball went 7-0 last week, including a sweep of the Wilson County Invitational, as the Lady Hawks lifted their record to 28-2 for the season.
The Lady hawks outscored Mt. Juliet 8-6, shut out Wilson Central 7-0 and crushed Cookeville 20-9 in District 9-4A action.
In the tournament with games played at Green Hill and Mt. Juliet, they bested Stewarts Creek 5-4, Brentwood 6-0, DeKalb County 3-2 and Stewarts Creek 7-0. Green Hill won the championship by forfeit over Mt. Juliet.
Individually, Emily Legrand batted .455 with six doubles, a home run and five RBIs. Avary Stockwell hit .435 with five homers and 12 batted in. Chezney Whipker turned in a .476 batting average with three doubles and four RBIs.
In the circle, Sophia Waters went 3-0 in 19 1/3 innings over four starts. She struck out 29, posted a 1.08 earned-run average and held opponents to a .155 batting average.
Lady Devils thrash LaVergne 21-3
LAVERGNE — Keeli Davis drove in four runs on three hits to lead a Lebanon onslaught in a 21-3 thrashing of LaVergne on Monday.
Davis homered, doubled and singled from the No. 8 spot in the batting order. Alyssa Horne knocked in three runs on a triple and single while Morgan Stearman came off the bench to pick up three RBIs on a pair of singles.
Lillie Beth Waddle homered and Maci Hodge tripled as they and Laina Knight each drove in two runs on two hits. Lillie Huddleston doubled off the bench as she and Aundrea Huddleston had two hits apiece. Adelyn Stephens added a double as the Lady Devils finished with 19 hits.
Lebanon jumped to a 7-0 first-inning lead before scoring 13 times in the second.
Knight pitched a three-inning complete game, allowing three hits.
Friendship run-rules MJCA behind Eden, Wilson
Angela Eden tossed a five-inning two-hit shutout last Friday to lift Friendship Christian past visiting Mt. Juliet Christian 10-0 in District 4-IIA softball.
Eden walked two and struck out 11.
She was backed by a 12-hit attack which broke open a 1-0 lead with four in the fourth and run-ruled the Lady Saints with four more in the fifth.
Isabella Wilson drove in four runs on two triples and a double. Bella Ellis had two RBIs on two singles. Charley Clark collected two hits as she and Landry West doubled.
Lilly Barnes pitched the full 4 2/3 innings in absorbing the loss for Mt. Juliet Christian.
Friendship picked up a forfeit win Monday when host Ezell-Harding failed to secure umpires for the contest, lifting the Lady Commanders to 19-6 for the season and 9-2 in the district.
Lebanon shut out at Smyrna
SMYRNA — Lebanon was held to two hits in a 5-0 loss to Smyrna last Friday.
Katelyn Clemmons and Laina Knight singled for the Lady Devils against Adaeze Nwogbo, who struck out seven and walked none.
McKenzie Jordan surrendered five hits in six innings for the Lady Devils, who fell behind in the third inning when Smyrna scored twice. The Lady Bulldogs added single scores the final three frames.
Wilson shuts out DCA, drives in lone run in FCS win
Isabella Wilson shut out visiting Donelson Christian last Saturday as Friendship Christian scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Wilson scattered four hits and no walks while striking out nine as she outdueled Bailey Shepard, who surrendered five hits and fanned 11.
Wilson also drove in Gabby Lowe with the lone run.
Charley Clark singled twice while Wilson doubled as the Lady Commanders climbed to 18-6 for the season and 8-2 in District 4-IIA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.