GLADEVILLE — Green Hill completed a pair of 5-2 tennis triumphs at Wilson Central on Wednesday.
The match began March 21 but was stopped midway through due to weather.
Singles winners for the Hawks were Cole Petroff over Cameron Sather 6-1, 6-1; Atticus Belcher over Tyler Lawrence 6-4, 6-0 and Cayden Bess over Andrew Ionita 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles winners were KeatonCrumby and Carter Wathen over Lawrence and Nick Mercante 8-5 and Petroff and Bess over Ionita and Owen Blair 8-3.
Wildcat winners came from Nos. 1 and 2 singles. Mercante topped Cumby 6-2, 6-1 and Blair beat Wathen 2-6, 6-4, 10-8.
Lady Hawk winners were Ava Trahan over Anindita Das 7-6, 6-4; Kate Shamblin over Kathryn Busler 6-2, 3-6, 11-9 and Sopia Parcescu over Haley Brown 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles winners were Trahan and Shamblin over Das and Busler 8-5 and Parcescu and Addison White over Brown and Faith JMones.
Lady Wildcat winners came from Nos. 4 and 5 singles. Jones beat White 7-5, 6-0 and Savanna Cook over Ava Hunter 6-0, 6-2.
Wildcats shut out Portland
GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central shut out visiting Portland in a pair of 7-0 finals in tennis action Wednesday.
Singles winners for the Wildcats were Nick Mercante over Michael Carter 6-0, 6-0; Owen Blair over Job Callis 6-3, 6-2; Cameron Sather over Avery Williams 6-0, 6-0; Tyler Lawrence over Evan Johns 6-0, 6-2 and Andrew Ionita over Ollie Hoke 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles winners were Mercante and Lawrence over Carter and Callis 8-0 and Blair and Ionita over Avery Williams and Kyle Groves 8-1.
Lady Wildcat singles winners were Anindita Das over Aleena Waggoner 6-1, 6-0; Kathryn Busler over Madelyn Averil 6-1, 6-0; haley Brown over Daughtry White 6-0, 6-0; Faith Jones over Kate Rippey 6-1, 6-0 and Savanna Cook over Leela Key-Mills 6-0, 6-0.
Both Central teams improved to 3-2 for the season and 3-1 in District 8-AA.
In boys’ junior-varsity action, Central’s Garron Colebank beat Preston Harvey 8-2 while Colebank and Brandon Collins shut out Harvey and Johns 8-0.
The Lady Wildcats’ Francesca McDaniel won her JV match over Autumn Clouser 8-0. Jones and Sophia Davis served up an 8-0 shutout of Key-Mills and Autumn Clouser.
Wilson Central tennis succumbs to Hendersonville
GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central began its busy week on the tennis courts Monday with 7-0 (boys) and 6-1 (girls) losses to visiting Hendersonville.
Singles winners for Hendersonville’s boys were Jackson Penny over Nick Mercante 6-3, 7-6 (7-4); Parker Berry over Owen Blair 6-1, 6-0; Carter Brisson over Cameron Sather 6-0, 6-0; Lincoln Elrod over Tyler Lawrence 6-0, 6-0 and Jake Moore over Andrew Ionita 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles winners were Berry and Brisson over Mercante and Blair 8-2 and Moore and Jackson Penny over Lawrence and Ionita 8-0.
Lady Commando singles winners were Lauren Currie over Kathryn Busler 6-4, 6-4; Libby Phillips over Haley Brown 6-1, 6-4; Lola Cunningham over Faith Jones 4-6, 7-6, 10-6 and Emerson Elrod over Savanna cook 6-1, 6-3.
Central’s win came from Anindita Das over Scarlett Lodge 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1.
Doubles winners for the Lady Commandos came from Currie and Cunningham over Das and Busler 8-5 and Lodge and Phillips over Brown and Jones 8-2.
Both Central teams slipped to 2-2 for the season and 2-1 in District 8-AA.
Hendersonville’s boys and Wilson Central’s girls won the junior-varsity matches 2-0.
Central’s Francesca McDaniel defeated Campbell Cook 8-2 and the doubles team of Savanna Cook and Sophia Davis shut out Cook and Emerson Elrod 8-0.
Hendersonville’s Owen Miller beat Garron Colebank 8-0 while Elrod and Miller blanked Colebank and Brandon Collins 8-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.