Green Hill has docked its football program two days of spring practice after self-reporting a TSSAA sports calendar violation in which an assistant coach took part as a camp instructor with Hawk players in his group.
According to a letter sent from TSSAA to Principal Kevin Dawson last week, the state’s high school sports governing body accepted the school’s decision to reduce its spring practice days from 12-10. The school also plans to review all TSSAA sports calendar allowances and restrictions with all coaches, the letter says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.