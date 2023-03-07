Green Hill draws Clarksville in tonight’s state quarterfinals
When Green Hill makes its first state tournament appearance at 6 p.m. today, the Lady Hawks will face an opponent they’ve seen before.
Clarksville beat the visiting Lady Hawks 55-37 in the season’s second game on Nov. 17 during the Hall of Fame week.
The Lady Wildcats went on to a 27-4 season while the Lady Hawks spent most of the year trying to find their way. They finally found it during the tournaments with wins over all comers except Cookeville in the district and region finals, entering tonight’s game at Murphy Center with a 17-16 mark.
The Green Hill veterans will also recall a Hall of Fame to Clarksville during the Lady Hawks’ inaugural season in Nov. 2020 when the Lady Wildcats beat them at the buzzer 61-60 on a layup by then-freshman point guard Imari Berry, handing them their first-ever loss. They had won their inaugural game at Siegel 55-38. On the return trip to the Hill in last year’s opener, CHS prevailed 69-55.
But this game’s on the other end of the season where an upset loss will end Clarksville’s season while a Green Hill defeat will spell midnight on the Lady Hawks’ Cinderella story.
Tonight’s winner will face the winner of today’s 4:30 p.m. game between Sevier County (26-7) and Bartlett (32-7) at 10 a.m. Friday in the semifinals.
The other 4A bracket will tip off tomorrow morning’s action. Bearden (35-0) will battle Bradley Central (32-1) before Blackman (31-2) and Cookeville (30-4). Those winners will meet in Friday’s other semifinal at 11:30 a.m.
The championship game will be played at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Lady Hawks will leave school at 2 p.m. today from the student entrance. Mt. Juliet Police will escort the team down Mt. Juliet Road to Interstate 40, Athletic Director E.J. Wood announced yesterday. The public is invited to line the sidewalks to send them off.
