Green Hill edges Wilson Central 4-3

MT. JULIET — Green Hill edged visiting Wilson Central 4-3 Thursday.
The Lady Wildcats jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth before Green Hill answered with three in the bottom half, two of which were driven in by Maliyah Wilkins.
Emily Legrand tripled off the left-center field wall and scored on Lillie Buckley in the fifth for what turned out to be the deciding run after Central scored in the top of the seventh.
Green Hill finished seven hits off Kyleigh Pitzer, who struck out six in six innings.
Alex Felts pitched the first four innings for Green Hill and got the win thanks to the Lady Hawks’ three-run uprising. The senior allowed two runs on three hits. Sophia Waters worked the final three frames for the save, allowing a run on two hits.
Wilkins doubled while Legrand and Keeton Brown each banged out two hits for the Lady Hawks, who improved to 23-6.
Kloe Smith doubled among her three hits for the Lady Wildcats, who slipped to 30-8.
Gallatin tallies late to outscore Lebanon 15-13
Offense wasn’t an issue in Lebanon’s softball game against visiting Gallatin on Wednesday night.
Except the Lady Devils needed two more runs in a 15-13 loss.
Lebanon fell behind by nine runs in the second inning. But by scoring in every inning through the sixth, the Lady Devils got close, even taking a 13-11 lead in the sixth inning. But Gallatin scored four in the seventh and LHS, for the first time all night, failed to tally in the bottom half.
Lebanon outhit Gallatin 16-10. Aly Dickerson had three hits while Alaina Smith, Karlee Wright, Carissa Ball, Sarah Kizer and Laina Knight each notched two. Kizer homered in the fourth inning. Dickerson drove in three runs.
Burns drives in four to lift Lady Bears
MT. JULIET — Reese Burns drove in four runs Wednesday night to lift Mt. Juliet past Cookeville 13-4.
Burns’ RBIs came on a first-inning single and a fourth-inning double. The Lady Bears also scored in the first on a double by Annalise Mecklenburg, a single by Cali Hughes and an error.
Mecklenberg pitched three innings, allowing four runs on two hits with two strikeouts and a walk.
The Lady Bears banged out 14 hits. Hughes had three and Burns, Mecklenberg, Karah Hood, Karli Costley and Hailey Stewart two each.
