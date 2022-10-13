NASHVILLE — A fast start in the first quarter by the Green Hill Hawks was too much to handle for the Hunters Lane Warriors as the visitors from Mt. Juliet picked up a 35-0 Region 5-5A victory at Warrior Stadium last Friday.
“They came out prepared, focused and thought we did a good job of taking care of business in the first half,” said Green Hill head coach Josh Crouch following his team’s third region win of the season.
After suffering back-to-back losses for the first time since 2020, Crouch emphasized starting fast and playing with a lead. His team did just that.
Winning the coin toss and electing to receive the opening kickoff, Hunters Lane ran three plays and were unable to gain a yard, forcing the Warriors to punt. A fair-catch interference penalty started Green Hill’s first drive less than 30 yards away from the end zone.
A false start before the Hawks’ first snap started the drive at the Hunters Lane 33-yard line, but this was not be a problem for Green Hill running back Brax Lamberth. Accounting for all 33 yards on the drive, Lamberth’s fourth carry put the Hawks on the board with a 4-yard touchdown run. Sam Crickmar’s extra point stretched the lead to 7-0 with 8:50 left in the first quarter.
Another Hunters Lane three-and-out resulted in another punt. Green Hill senior Kaleb Carver fielded the punt in the middle of the field and followed a wall of blockers down the visitors’ sideline all the way down to the Warriors’ 21-yard line for a 39-yard return.
Taking advantage of the great field position, senior quarterback Cade Mahoney connected with sophomore tight end Aaron Mattingly on the second play of the drive for a 15-yard touchdown. Crickmar added the extra point, making the score 14-0 four seconds from the halfway point in the first quarter.
The Warriors were able to move the ball for the first time on their next possession. Quarterback Isaiah McGill and wide receiver Jeremiah Henry connected twice on the drive, moving the chains on both receptions. Nearing midfield, the Warriors were unable to sustain that momentum and had to punt the ball back to Green Hill.
Starting from their own 30-yard line, two short Lamberth carries were followed by a Mahoney 8-yard scamper on third and 5 to pick up a first down. On the next play, a fake screen got the Warriors to bite. Wide receiver Sean Aldridge was able to sneak dow field, catch Mahoney’s deep pass and take it into the end zone for a 57-yard touchdown on the final play of the opening quarter. Crickmar’s extra point increased the Green Hill lead to 21-0.
McGill was able to convert a third-and-long scenario with a 14-yard run on the first possession in the second quarter, but a sack on the next set of downs got the Warriors off track and forced yet another Hunters Lane punt.
Green Hill began to mount another drive, but a Carver fumble on a 25-yard reception returned possession back to the Warriors with 6:04 left in the second half. However, the Hawks’ defense continued to play lights out, forcing a fifth Hunters Lane punt, which was downed at the Green Hill 10-yard line.
Making up for the turnover on the previous possession, a double reverse on the first snap of the drive placed the ball in Carver’s hands with no one between him and the end zone. The walk-in 90 yard touchdown run by Carver was the longest rushing attempt in the program’s short history. Crickmar booted through the point-after attempt with 2:35 left in the second quarter, which was the score going into halftime.
Receiving the second-half kickoff, the Hawks marched down the field, utilizing the ground attack on eight of the 10 plays during the drive. Entering the red zone, a 10-yard run by Mahoney placed Green Hill a yard from the goal line, which set himself up for a 1-yard plunge into the end zone. Crickmar added his fifth and final extra point of the evening, improving the lead to 35-0.
With the mercy rule in effect and a continuous running clock, three-and-outs by both teams ran out the final seven minutes of the third quarter.
A 23-yard run by McGill on the first play of the fourth quarter provided a spark to the Warriors’ offense. Moving the ball to the Green Hill 30-yard line, Hunters Lane’s best drive of the night came to an end with five and a half minutes left in the game when a fourth down attempt resulted in a sack, giving possession back to the Hawks.
With the lead and the running clock, Green Hill kept the ball in the hands of its running backs, seeing Ethan Choate, Chris Baggott and Jake Thompson receive carries. A fumble with less than two minutes remaining gave the Warriors the ball back, but the home team was unable to advance the football in the final moments.
Mahoney finished the night 7-of-9 passing for 142 yards and two touchdowns to go along with his rushing score. Aldridge had his best statistical night of the season with three receptions for 100 yards and a TD. Green Hill’s leading rusher was Lamberth with 72 yards and a touchdown on 14 attempts.
As for the Green Hill defense, the Hawks allowed just 97 total yards of offense to the Warriors and pitched their third shutout of the season.
Both teams have this week off during fall break but resume action on October 21. Green Hill (5-3) travels to Station Camp for an important Region 5-5A matchup while Hunters Lane (3-5) hits the road to Sparta to take on White County.
