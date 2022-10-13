NASHVILLE — A fast start in the first quarter by the Green Hill Hawks was too much to handle for the Hunters Lane Warriors as the visitors from Mt. Juliet picked up a 35-0 Region 5-5A victory at Warrior Stadium last Friday.

“They came out prepared, focused and thought we did a good job of taking care of business in the first half,” said Green Hill head coach Josh Crouch following his team’s third region win of the season.

