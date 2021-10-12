Hawks clinch playoff berth in first season of eligibility
MT. JULIET — An unanswered 41 first-half points by Green Hill were too much to overcome for the Hunters Lane Warriors as the Hawks won their seventh consecutive game heading into a bye week by a final score of 41-7 last Friday night on The Hill.
The Region 5-5A victory for Green Hill improved its Region 5-5A record to 4-0, securing a playoff berth in their first season of postseason eligibility.
“We wanted to make sure we made the playoffs,” said Green Hill head coach Josh Crouch. “That was our goal. Now we have to create a new goal and see if we can accomplish that thing, too.”
Going no-huddle up-tempo on their first possession, the Hawks drove 77 yards and took exactly two minutes off the clock, ending the drive with a Cade Mahoney-to-Braiden Staten 23-yard touchdown pass.
Staten’s first touchdown of the season was followed by a Sam Crickmar extra point, giving Green Hill a 7-0 lead.
The Warriors picked up a first down on the first play of their first drive via a 22-yard run by Marke Mangum, but the drive stalled on the next set of downs, forcing Hunters Lane to punt.
Starting from their own 17-yard line, an 11-yard run by running back Brax Lamberth preceeded a deep pass from Mahoney to receiver Kaleb Carver, who caught the ball near midfield and outran two Warrior defenders into the end zone.
The 72-yard touchdown reception was the longest pass play in the school’s brief history.
An unorthodox formation on the PAT caught the Warriors off guard. Dallas Jackson, who is Crickmar’s holder, took the snap and fired a pass to Fredwon Dixon for the two-point conversion.
Green Hill’s lead improved to 15 with 6:51 left in the first quarter.
A quick three and out by Hunters Lane resulted in another punt. Chain-moving runs by Mahoney and Lamberth moved Green Hill into Warriors territory. Mahoney found Lane Alexander for a 21-yard gain down to the 2.
Lamberth bulldozed his way across the goal line from there. Crickmar’s extra point put the Hawks in front by 22 late in the opening quarter.
Backed up near their own end zone and facing an early deficit, the Warriors decided to put the ball in the air.
Mangum attempted a deep throw into double coverage and the pass was intercepted by Green Hill senior Kalab Abel.
Taking over from the Hunters Lane 38, the Green Hill running attack accounted for every yard on the drive. A 22-yard run into the end zone by Lamberth, his second score of the game, extended the home team’s advantage. Crickmar’s attempt sailed wide left, keeping the 28-0 in the first minute of the second quarter.
Another stalled drive forced Hunters Lane to punt for the third time. Green Hill sent pressure after punter Elijah Bailey as Anthonie Shannon and Anthony Kilmon both got to the specialist, blocking the kick into the end zone, where Aidan Greer recovered the ball for the touchdown.
An extra point by Crickmar put the Hawks up by 35 with 7:52 to go in the first half.
The first half nightmare continued for the Warriors offense as a jet sweep handoff was fumbled and recovered by Green Hill defensive lineman Mike Noel at the Hunters Lane 28.
Up by 35 points and still in the first half, the Hawks began to mix in their reserves, including backup quarterback Garron Kamarata.
With a short field to work with, the sophomore drove his offense into the red zone and recorded his first touchdown pass on a 2-yard toss to Dailin Siggers. The extra point was blocked, as the score remained 41-0.
Trying to create some momentum before the half, Bailey connected with Mangum for a 44-yard gain down to the Green Hill 23-yard line.
Three consecutive incompletions forced a Benjamin Gleaves 40-yard field goal attempt that did not have enough distance. Green Hill ran out the remaining 1:40 before halftime.
Neither offense was able to accomplish much during their first two drives of the second half. With a continuous running clock, Green Hill punted twice while Hunters Lane committed two turnovers.
Will Skaggs recorded the interception for the Hawks, and it was Mike Noel who recovered his second fumble of the game.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Warriors’ biggest play of the game resulted in points.
Bailey delivered a deep pass down the field to Juhquail Bingham, who spun out of a tackle and sprinted into the end zone for a 70-yard touchdown. Gleaves’ PAT served as the final point of the night, making the score 41-7 with two and a half minutes left in the game.
Green Hill was able to run out the clock and head into the bye week and fall break with the victory.
“Everybody got an opportunity to play tonight,” said Crouch. “Those kids that bust their tails Monday through Thursday to get varsity prepared got the opportunity to get that love on a Friday night.”
In less than two quarters of action, Mahoney led Green Hill in passing, going 4-of-8 for 131 yards and two touchdowns.
Lamberth had 10 carries for 104 yards and two scores on the ground.
Carver’s two receptions were good for 87 yards and a score. It was a well-balanced attack for the Hawks, passing and rushing for 151 yards, a team total of 302 yards.
Both Lamberth and Mahoney went over 1,000 yards for the season in their primary categories.
Green Hill (7-1) has an extra week to prepare for a huge Region 5-5A matchup with undefeated Station Camp on Oct. 22.
Hunters Lane (1-7) hosts White County after its bye week.
