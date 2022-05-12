Green Hill forces rubber game with Lebanon

MT. JULIET — Green Hill took advantage of Lebanon errors to overcome an early Blue Devil lead and force a deciding third game in the District 9-4A tournament bracket Tuesday on the Hill.
A leadoff walk and two errors resulted in four unearned runs in the bottom of the second inning for the Hawks on a two-run double by Gabe Gray and an RBI single by Tate Riley. The pair also drove in Green Hill’s final two runs in the sixth with Riley’s coming on the first pitch from reliever Cade Thorne after starter Bryce Fuller was chased after 5 2/3 innings.
Denton Dodson’s two-run single staked Lebanon to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Connor Gannon reached after two Hawk outfielders collided on his fly ball to deep right-center field. Logan Sullivan followed with a walk.
But the Blue Devils could muster little offense afterward against left-hander Corbin Carver, who allowed five hits in four innings before right-hander Jackson Zoccola got a three-inning save with one hit allowed.
Fuller surrendered six runs on four hits with seven strikeouts before Thorne got the final out.
Lebanon outhit the Hawks 6-5. Dodson and Brody Hays had two hits apiece for Lebanon while Gray and Riley matched that total for Green Hill. Gray had two doubles and three RBIs from the No. 8 hole. Copeland Bradford hit a ground-rule double over the left-field wall for the Blue Devils.
The teams met in the rubber game last night at Brent Foster Field with the winner going to Mt. Juliet at 7 p.m. today for the one-game championship. Last night’s winner will also join Mt. Juliet in next week’s Region 5-4A tournament. The Blue Devils are seeking their first region appearance since 2009 and first district championship since 1993.
Bears roll into district final, regionCOOKEVILLE — Mt. Juliet rolled into the inaugural District 9-4A baseball championship game, and next week’s Region 5-4A tourney, with a 9-5 win over Cookeville on Tuesday to sweep the best-of-three bracket.
Winning pitcher Justin Lee helped his cause with a first-inning RBI single as the Golden Bears grabbed a 4-0 lead.
Cookeville cut the lead in half in the bottom of the inning and climbed to within 5-4 in the third. But the Bears tacked on runs by scoring in five of their seven at-bats, finishing with nine hits, to advance to today’s 7 p.m. championship game at MJHS’ Mel Brown Athletic Complex against last night’s Green Hill-Lebanon winner. Tonight’s winner will host a region game Monday while the runner-up goes on the road.
Lee scattered five runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. Keaton Reese recorded the final two outs to seal the win as Mt. Juliet moved to 26-9-1 for the season.
Tannor Meyer hit a solo home run in the seventh inning among his two hits while Easton Krenzke tripled and singled. Austin Hunley had two doubles and two RBIs.
Watertown whips WestmorelandWESTMORELAND — Watertown breezed to the District 6-2A championship and booked a return trip to the region tournament with a 15-0 whipping of Westmoreland to complete a two-game sweep Tuesday night.
The Purple Tigers jumped to a 6-0 lead in the first inning and scored in their first four at-bats in the five-inning game.
Watertown finished with 15 hits, including three each by Kaden Seay and Mason Murrell, who both doubled. K.J. Wood and Kendal Bayse each singled twice while Alec Whitlock doubled and singled. Cyrus Bennett drove in three runs from the bottom of the order while Bayse and leadoff man Seay had two RBI apiece.
Zeb Major pitched the full five innings, allowing two hits and three walks with eight strikeouts.
Watertown earned a home game for the one-game district championship which was either last night or will be at 6 p.m. today with the winner hosting a Region 3-2A game Monday while the runner-up goes on the road.
one-hitter lifts Lebanon past Green Hill in game 1Lebanon opened its inaugural District 9-4A tournament game with an 11-1 pounding of visiting Green Hill at Brent Foster Field on Monday.
A 10-run third inning did the damage for the Blue Devils as Jackson Lea, Brody Hays, Copeland Bradford, Connor Gannon and Logan Sullivan each drove in runs.
Hays finished the day with three RBIs while Lea and Bradford had two each. Bradford doubled as he had two of Lebanon’s nine hits. Sullivan tripled while Hays doubled.
Sullivan pitched the full five innings for the run-rule win, allowing jus tone hit and three walks while striking out two.
Adam Partin had Green Hill’s only hit and RBI as he drove in Tate Riley in the fourth inning.
Carter Lee pitched three innings and gave up all 10 runs in the third to take the loss. Tate Curtis surrendered a fourth-inning score.
Purple Tigers take 1-0 lead in seriesWATERTOWN — Watertown took a 1-0 lead in its best-of-three District 6-2A series with an 8-0 shutout of Westmoreland on Monday.
Four pitchers combined to hold the Eagles to one hit and two walks with nine strikeouts. Alex Whitlock pitched the first three innings and was awarded the win as he left with a 7-0 lead. Charlie Mitchell, Zack Self and Kendal Bayse shared the final four frames.
Watertown notched nine hits, including doubles by Lance Fripp and Charlie Mitchell. Fripp, Kaden Seay and Mason Murrell each managed two hits with Murrell and Fripp driving in two runs apiece as the Purple Tigers improved to 20-9 for the season.
Hunley shuts out Cookeville in MJ openerMT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet remained perfect against district competition and moved to within a win of the region tournament with a 2-0 win over Cookeville on Monday at the Mel Brown Athletic Complex. Austin Hunley pitched a complete-game two-hitter with no walks and 10 strikeouts on 78 pitches.
The Bears, who finished with six hits, scored both their runs in the third inning with Easton Krenzke getting the game’s only RBI. Baylor Osborne tripled and Justin Lee doubled as both scored Mt. Juliet’s runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.