MT. JULIET — Green Hills’ boys ousted Lebanon from the district tournament Monday night with a 57-52 semifinal victory at Mt. Juliet High School.
Trey Majors totaled 22 points for Green Hill, including 10 during the Hawks’ 29-point second quarter which took a 9-8 edge to 29-25 by halftime.
Antijuan Welch hit 12 of 16 free throws in the second half, finishing with 16 points, to help send Green Hill to Thursday’s final against Gallatin. which the Hawks won 50-43.
Chase Montgomery buried a pair of second-quarter 3-pointers and finished with eight for the Hawks while Nick Owen finished with four first-period points, Nik Ware three and Augustus Parker and Logan Burney two each.
Avery Harris had 11 points, including six in the fourth quarter, and Cash Williams 11, seven of which came during the second, to lead Lebanon. Dame’on Calloway added eight points while Brody Reasonover scored seven. Kalib Gilbert and Carson Fox each fired in two 3-pointers for six points apiece. Malik Humes had two as the Blue Devils put the wraps on a 10-6 season.
Green Hill hit 19 of 28 free throws while the Blue Devils had just nine attempts, dropping in five.
“At one point in the fourth quarter, the foul count was 10-3 against us,” Lebanon coach Paul Tribble said. “Ultimately, we missed too many shots around the rim and didn’t do a good job on the defensive glass, and that is why we fell short.”
