MT. JULIET — Green Hill’s freshman boys doubled its point total in the fourth quarter Monday night as the Hawks overtook visiting Lebanon 52-44.
Lebanon led 38-26 before Green Hill dominated the final stanza 26-6 to drop the Blue Devils to 5-3.
Foul trouble help do in the Blue Devils as Green Hill’s Antjuan Wells sank 6 of 8 free throws as part of his 12-point fourth period. Trey Majors was 3-of-4 from the line down the stretch as part of his14-point period.
Wells sank 7 of 9 free throws for the game on his way to 24 points while Majors scored 16. Logan Barney finished with five points; Nic Moore, Chase Montgomery and Nik Ware two each and Brayden Sanders a free throw.
Brody Reasonover racked up all 12 of his points in the second quarter to led Lebanon while Cash Williams added 11 and Dameon Calloway 10 before fouling out. Avery Harris, Isaiah Barr, Ethan Schweer, Connor Jones and Jordan Lawson each tossed in two points and Carson Fox a free throw.
Lebanon will travel to Murfreesboro on Thursday for a 6 p.m. game at Riverdale’s Johnny Parsley Gym.
