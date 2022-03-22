Green Hill goes 8-0 in opening week

Green Hill opened its softball season with an 8-0 week.
The Lady Hawks opened with a 19-1 win over Hendersonville on the Hill and a 6-4 victory at Siegel before going to the Commando Classic at Hendersonville’s Drakes Creek Park for victories over Columbia Academy (2-1), Oakland (7-1), Beech (11-4), Clarksville (8-3), West Ridge (7-0) and the Lady Knights (12-0).
Green Hill scored 72 runs in 32 innings on 71 hits, including 12 doubles, 11 homers, 20 walks, nine hit batters and 20 stolen bases.
Sophomore Maliyah Wilkins batted .500 with five home runs and 15 batted in. Senior Keeton Brown hit .524 with three home runs and 14 driven in. Sophomore Emily Legrand hit .647 with three doubles, three homers and nine driven in.
Sophomore Sophia Waters pitched 17 innings over four games with a 3-0 record and a 0.82 earned-run average.
The Lady Hawks were scheduled to host Summit last night before beginning the Wilson County Invitational later this week.
Lady Devils drop pairHENDERSONVILLE — Lebanon was held to two hits in a five-inning 3-0 loss to Rockvale last Saturday in the Commando Classic at Drakes Creek Park.
Earlier in the morning, the Lady Devils dropped a 4-1 decision to West Creek.
Rockvale scored all three runs in the top of the fifth inning against Karlee Wright, who surrendered eight hits in five innings.
Lebanon fell behind West Creek 2-0 in the top of the second inning before Katelyn Clemmons cut the deficit in half with an RBI in the bottom half.
Aly Dickerson had two of the Lady Devils’ five hits.
Laina Knight pitched 22/3 innings and Wright 21/3 as the pair combined to surrender seven hits in the five-inning affair.
