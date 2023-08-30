MT. JULIET — A dominant defensive performance by Green Hill last Friday evening in the school’s 2023 home opener led to the Hawks picking up a 37-0 shutout victory over the visiting West Creek Coyotes.
“Playing defense is something we want to be known for and hang our hat on,” said Green Hill head coach Josh Crouch after his Hawks moved to 2-0. “They have done a great job.”
The Green Hill defense made it difficult on the Coyotes’ offense from start to finish. West Creek was unable to complete a pass on only four attempts, had -37 rushing yards at halftime and was limited to just 23 yards of total offense and three first downs in the game.
While the defense ruled the night for the Hawks, it was the Green Hill offense that got things going in a hurry. On just the second offensive snap of the game, sophomore quarterback Kannon Burroughs found senior Brayden Jones wide open down field for a 59-yard touchdown just 52 seconds into the game. Sophomore Caden Chandler added the extra point.
A surprise onside kick surprised West Creek, which allowed Green Hill senior Dallas Jackson to pounce on the ball. The sudden stolen possession ended quickly with a three-and-out. Niko Duffie’s punt pinned the Coyotes inside their own 10-yard line, which helped control the field position battle when West Creek had a three-and-out of its own.
Starting from the Coyotes’ 34-yard line with six and a half minutes left in the first quarter, the Hawks utilized a balanced attack for their second score of the game. Three consecutive runs followed by three straight passes resulted in Burroughs connecting with fellow sophomore Ayden Sadler for an 18-yard score. Chandler’s PAT made the score 14-0 late in the opening quarter.
Another West Creek three-and-out gave the ball right back to Green Hill. Just 32 yards away from the end zone, the Hawks stuck with the run game on five of the six plays on the drive. Sophomore Omeiza Danyian took a 1-yard Jet Sweep run into the end zone a minute into the second quarter. Chandler booted through the extra point to give the home team a 21-0 lead.
The following five minutes consisted of three 3-and-outs, two for West Creek and one for Green Hill. After the Coyotes’ fourth punt of the half, the Hawks took over from their own 44-yard line near the midway point of the second quarter.
Continuing to emphasize the run game, the Hawks used five consecutive running plays, along with several West Creek penalties, to move into the red zone. Scoring in the first quarter on a receiving touchdown, Jones took a jet sweep handoff on the sixth snap of the drive and went around left end for a 14-yard touchdown run. Another Chandler PAT increased Green Hill’s lead to 28-0.
Chandler’s ensuing kickoff looked as if it would bounce into the end zone for a touchback, but the ball stopped at the 1-yard line. West Creek’s James Lobasco was able to return the kickoff to the Coyotes’ 15-yard line, but more misfortune followed on the first play of the drive.
After the snap flew over quarterback Deshawn Swanson’s head and traveled past the goal line, Daniel Honeycutt recovered the loose ball for West Creek, but was swarmed by the Green Hill defense in the end zone for a safety. The second safety in as many weeks for the Hawks gave the hosts a 30-point lead.
An unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty on the Coyotes moved the free kick to the 10-yard line. A return by Green Hill’s Dallas Jackson to the West Creek 30-yard line was negated after offsetting penalties by both teams. Jackson fielded the rekick and with the help of several key blocks, ran down the left sideline into the end zone for a 55-yard free kick return for a touchdown. Chandler’s fifth and final extra point of the night gave the Hawks a 37-0 lead.
After scoring 16 points in 46 seconds, Green Hill aided the Coyotes in moving the chains for the first time in the half. A personal-foul penalty on the Hawks resulted in a West Creek first down, which allowed the visitors from Clarksville to run out the second-quarter clock.
For a second straight week, Green Hill’s lead forced a continuously running clock to begin the second half. Three-and-outs by both teams consumed half of the third quarter. West Creek’s longest drive of the night took the game into the fourth quarter. The Coyotes turned the ball over on downs as they neared the red zone with nine minutes to play.
Both squads traded punts after three-and-outs. Green Hill ran the final four minutes off the clock to capture its second win of the season and the first in front of their home crowd.
“We love playing here,” commented Crouch after the game. “Student section was packed. We had a lot of people here supporting us.”
Green Hill finished with 204 yards of total offense. Burroughs went 7-of-10 passing for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Nick Owens Jr. led the Hawks in rushing with 49 yards on only three attempts while Jones hauled in two receptions for 57 yards, scoring twice in the first half.
“We’re feeling great,” said Jackson. “Two great wins to start the season, home opener and we got a shutout. It just feels awesome. We’re playing good football so far.”
Green Hill (2-0) travels to Spring Hill this coming Friday to play Summit at 7 p.m., while West Creek (0-2) opens up region play at Rossview.
