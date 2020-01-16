There are no coaches or teams. The building and athletic facilities are still under construction.
But the future Green Hill High School will have a district and region home for most of its athletic programs when it opens in August, according to a Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association press release sent out Tuesday morning.
The school has requested membership in TSSAA, whose Board of Control will meet at 9 a.m. today at its Hermitage headquarters to vote on that and other matters.
School officials have told TSSAA some 1,200 students in grades 9-12 are expected to enroll at the new school.
TSSAA staff have already penciled the Hawks in District 9-AAA with Wilson County rivals Mt. Juliet, Wilson Central and Lebanon for basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball and soccer; Large Class Section 3 in cross country, track & field, golf and tennis; District 12 in bowling and Region 6-AAA in wrestling.
There was no mention of football in the release.
Since the 2020 football season is the second year of the two-year scheduling cycle, the Hawks aren't expected to be able to get a full varsity schedule the first year and their eventual football region is unknown as TSSAA will go through another re-classification process next school year for 2021-25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.