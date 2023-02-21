COOKEVILLE — The offense Wilson Central’s boys used to knock off Mt. Juliet in overtime last Thursday was nowhere to be found Saturday night as top-seeded Green Hill completely shut down the Wildcats 52-20 in the District 9-4A semifinals.
A steal and layup by freshman Ike Boone gave Central a 5-4 edge. But it was all Green Hill the rest of the way as Rex Harmon took a steal the other way for a go-ahead basket. The Hawks used a 15-4 second quarter to take a 23-10 halftime lead and were up 40-16 going into the fourth as they improved to 21-7 going into today’s 7:30 p.m. championship game against Lebanon. The Wildcats will also return today with a 10-17 worksheet for a 6 p.m. consolation contest with host Cookeville.
“I didn’t think we started great and then we picked it up defensively and we were moving pretty good when the ball was moving and getting in good positions and trying to keep (Ethan) Thomas in front of us, keep those drivers in front,” Green Hill coach Troy Allen said. “We did a good job, didn’t let them get any second shots.”
“We played terrible from the start,” Wildcats coach Michael Teeter said. “These guys weren’t ready. And that’s on us. That’s on me. We got to do a better job of being locked in for a semifinal game. A lot of that is youth. A lot of these guys hadn’t seen what it takes to be in a semifinal game. I think they were shocked.”
Playing some 48 hours after working overtime for an emotional win didn’t help, either.
“You could kind of see it early I don’t think we had our legs underneath us,” Teeter said. “Playing a third game inside this week was big for these guys. But you got to battle through it. That’s coaching. That’s on me. It starts and ends there.”
Aaron Mattingly tossed in 12 points and Kenny Ellis 10 for Green Hill. Jason Burch added eight points, Antjuan Welch seven, Harmon five, Parker Overath four, Braden Sanders a 3-pointer and Jordan Lukins and Tanner Bolton two fourth-quarter free throws apiece.
Ethan Thomas tossed in nine points for Wilson Central while Austin Alexander finished with four, Towan Siler a first-quarter 3 and Boone and Jayden Wilson two each.
The Hawks, who lost in the district finals their first year, 2021, are seeking their first district championship in the school’s third year.
Regardless of tonight’s outcomes, Green Hill will host a Region 5-4A game Saturday night against either Station Camp or Gallatin while Wilson Central will travel to Hendersonville or Beech.
Blue Devils return to district finalCOOKEVILLE — Five days after losing a lead and game to Cookeville, Lebanon made sure history didn’t repeat itself last Saturday when the Blue Devils returned to the same gym and completed the job, downing the Cavaliers 65-44 in the District 9-4A semifinals.
Lebanon scored the game’s first six points and led 14-3 before Cookeville’s Alex Clark connected from the baseline at the buzzer.
The Blue Devils built the lead to 30-14 before Cookeville went on an 11-2 run to climb to within 32-25 before Lebanon stopped the bleeding and took a 34-25 lead into halftime.
Lebanon kept the Cavs at bay throughout the third quarter as the Blue Devils led 46-34.
“We came up here Monday and played well for 2 1/2 quarters,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said. “They’re a team that’s dangerous. They have a lot of offensive weapons… Biggest thing Monday was we put them on the free-throw line too much.
“We tried to make some adjustments defensively. Played more zone tonight. Were able to stretch out and match out with those guys and try to protect the rim. We felt like we let one get away Monday. Cookeville earned it, definitely. They outplayed us.”
The Blue Devils will return today for the 7:30 p.m. championship game against Green Hill with a 19-9 record as they seek to repeat as district champs. Cookeville fell to 16-11 and will host Wilson Central in the 6 p.m. third-place game.
Jarred Hall led Lebanon with 27 points, including 13 during the second quarter and two 3-pointers for the game. Landen Engles added strong support in the post with 16 points and eight rebounds. Avery Harris came off the bench for all of his points as he and Jaylen Abston each added eight while Wyatt Bowling and Chaseton Dixon dropped in two apiece and Garrett Oliver and Aidan Donald a free throw each.
Harris, who broke his foot last summer, saw his minutes increase as he subbed for point guard Caden Baird, who rolled his ankle late in Monday’s loss at Cookeville. Baird joined two-guard Brice Njezic on the injured list. Njezic tore his ACL during a junior-varsity game in early January and was lost for the season.
Josh Heard hit 7 of 8 free throws to led Cookeville with 14 points before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter. Clark connected on three triples on his way to 13 while Jalen Heard had 12.
Regardless of tonight’s outcome, Saturday’s win booked a home game for the Blue Devils this coming Saturday in the Region 5-4A first round against either Station Camp or Gallatin with the other going to Green Hill.
Watertown upsets host Smith CountyCARTHAGE — After going 0-for-the regular season in District 6-2A, Watertown’s boys stunned top-seed and host Smith County 43-42 in the league semifinals last Saturday.
The Purple Tigers will bring a 9-19 record into today’s 7:30 p.m. championship game against 22-7 Westmoreland, whose coach, former Green Hill girls’ coach Cherie Abner, is the district’s Coach of the Year.
Regardless of tonight’s outcome, Watertown will be at home Saturday in the Region 3-2A first round against Monterey or Sequatchie County.
Watertown led 9-5 at the first-quarter break, 24-20 at halftime and 28-27 going into the fourth. The Purple Tigers led by eight late in the game before a Smith County comeback. The Owls cut a four-point deficit to one with a 3-pointer as time expired. Trent Spradlin scored 12points to pace the Purple Tigers while K.J. Woods and Chase McConnell each added eight, J.J. Goodall six, Manny Seay five and Kory Smith four. Nathan Sinclair scored 14 to lead the Owls, who slipped to 13-14.
