Hawks soar to 9-4A final past Wilson Central

Green Hill’s Aaron Mattingly drives to the basket and is fouled by Wilson Central’s Austin Alexander during the first quarter.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

COOKEVILLE — The offense Wilson Central’s boys used to knock off Mt. Juliet in overtime last Thursday was nowhere to be found Saturday night as top-seeded Green Hill completely shut down the Wildcats 52-20 in the District 9-4A semifinals.

A steal and layup by freshman Ike Boone gave Central a 5-4 edge. But it was all Green Hill the rest of the way as Rex Harmon took a steal the other way for a go-ahead basket. The Hawks used a 15-4 second quarter to take a 23-10 halftime lead and were up 40-16 going into the fourth as they improved to 21-7 going into today’s 7:30 p.m. championship game against Lebanon. The Wildcats will also return today with a 10-17 worksheet for a 6 p.m. consolation contest with host Cookeville.

