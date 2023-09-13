It seems like only the other day high school football was kicking off its season.
But at the end of Friday night, Wilson County’s seven teams will be halfway through their regular schedules as Week 5 plays itself out.
It’s highlighted by Green Hill’s first official trip to Lebanon’s Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium as the Hawks face the Blue Devils for the first time. Green Hill has been to LHS for 7-on-7 passing leagues the past couple of summers, but this will be the first time the linemen and kickers will come along. And it will be televised live on MyTV30 as part of its “Friday Night Rivals” series.
Elsewhere, Wilson Central returns home to step out of region play as Shelbyville visits the Rock. Watertown will make the reverse trip to Bedford County to take on Cascade in Wartrace. Friendship Christian is home for just the second time this season as the Commanders welcome RePublic to Pirtle Field. Mt. Juliet wraps up its non-Wilson County portion of its Region 4-6A schedule as the Golden Bears stop a run of four road games with a pit stop at home as
Cookeville comes to Roger Perry Field/Elzie Patton Stadium. Mt. Juliet Christian will try to stop a two-game slide as the Saints open Middle Region action at defending Division II-A state runner up Nashville Christian.
Green Hill at Lebanon
Even if you don’t have a dog in this hunt, it should be an entertaining game as both teams have talent on both sides of the ball. Green Hill is 4-0 while Lebanon is 3-1 with its loss coming at Class 4A No. 2-ranked Upperman. Both are undefeated in Region 4-6A action with the Blue Devils at 2-0 and the Hawks at 1-0.
“We expect a good atmosphere and rocking pretty good Friday night,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said. “Very well-coached football team. Get after it on defense. Don’t give up a lot of points and then they’re scoring 35, 40 points a game. When you mix a high-scoring offense with a good defense, it makes a recipe for a good football team.
“Have some playmakers, some good big running backs. Run it downhill. Good slot receivers who make catches in traffic and can run with the football afterward. And they have the (Aaron) Mattingly kid who’s a big-time football player, has several offers and catches deep ball after deep ball after deep ball. I think he’s scored six or seven touchdowns already.
“It should be a good football game. Hopefully, we can live up to our part. But I expect Green Hill to show up, be a good football team and see what happens and see where we stand up.”
Green Hill coach Josh Crouch said, “Five (Sean Heath) and six (Key Crowell) are really impressive young men. They got a lot of kids who play really hard for Coach Gentry… They have one of the better football teams we’ve seen on film across the board at every position.
“It’s two really good programs… Both teams have a good amount of good football players.”
Both coaches said they came out of last week’s games healthy.
Shelbyville at Wilson Central
Both teams are 3-1. The Golden Eagles are coming off a 29-27 win over Columbia while the Wildcats absorbed their first loss of the season 27-20 at Green Hill last Friday.
“They have two really good running backs,” Wildcats coach Ben Kuhn said of the Eagles, who run a spread with some RPO with an emphasis on running the ball. “I haven’t seen the stats on one of them, but he’s had a ton of explosive runs. He’s a pretty good football player. They have an athletic quarterback.
“They’re very run-heavy. They do some good stuff like some quick screens, but I would say they’re primarily a spread team so they can line up and run the football. They have a pretty big offensive line and they’ve had a lot of success running the football.”
For the first time this season, the Wildcats are having to rebound from a loss.
“We played well,” Kuhn said. “We made some mistakes that kind of cost us the game in the end. We felt like that game was ours to win and we let it slip away from us in the second half. Really proud of the effort our kids put forth. It’s pretty obvious to see how much this program has changed. We’re excited about what the future has in store for us.”
Watertown at Cascade
This is a battle of 2-2 teams trending in opposite directions. Cascade has won its last two games, including 68-0 last Friday over cross-county rival Community, while Watertown has lost two in a row. These teams have met quite often in this century, opening the season against each other several years in a row for a while.
“We’ll have to play well but it’s definitely one we can win if we go down and play well and fix our mistakes,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said.
Cascade runs a wing-T out of the shotgun on offense and a 3-3 stack on defense.
“They throw the ball a little bit but they probably want to run the ball more,” Webster said.
Webster said the Purple Tigers came out of last week’s game against DeKalb County healthy.
RePublic at Friendship Christian
The Commanders might have the Middle Region championship locked up as they are 4-0 in that league.
Problem is, Friendship plays in the East Region and the Commanders won’t open that schedule until next week. This is one of two games they have against public schools. RePublic, a Metro Nashville charter school, is 0-4 this season.
“I haven’t seen a lot,” McNeal said of the Trail Blazers. “They played Trousdale last week (and lost 48-8). I don’t know much because we’ve never played them. It’s new. A lot of places, I at least know the history of the program and stuff. But I don’t know anything other than just knowing of them.
“They’ll have some athletes. Once again, we got to do what we got to do to continue to get better.”
Cookeville at Mt. Juliet
The Golden Bears have moved up to fifth in the Associated Press Class 6A poll at 4-0. The Golden Bears are 2-0 in Region 4-6A tied with Lebanon with Green Hill having played one fewer league game. Cookeville is 2-2, 0-1 and is coached by Taylor Hennigan, son of Mike Hennigan, who coached Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry at Tennessee Tech.
“They are a power-run team,” Perry said of the Cavaliers. “I’m impressed with their quarterback (Blake Owen). But I would be doing a disservice if I didn’t mention their left tackle (6-foot-3, 258-pound sophomore Austin Hoane). I think he transferred from Wisconsin. He is a dude. He just pops on film. They flip-flop him — and I would, too — and put him on play side to get him more involved in the play.
“But (Owen) stirs the drink. He’s a very physical-looking guy. He can throw it, too, just enough. I think we charted them at 87-% run. There’s no secret about that part of it. They’re good at it. And those are the scary teams because they’re a no-tempo team. You can get your tempo thrown off without even being on the field offensively, and that’s by the other offense moving the ball methodically. And that’s what Cookeville likes to do.”
Mt. Juliet Christian at Nashville Christian
These are the only Middle Region teams not on Friendship’s schedule this year. Both are looking to right their ships. The Saints have lost two straight following a 2-0 start while the Eagles, who lost to the Commanders in last year’s BlueCross Bowl, are 0-3 against a tough schedule and coming off a bye. They do have sophomore quarterback Jared Curtis, one of the area’s top college prospects for his position.
“They’re still a very good team,” MJCA coach Dan Davis said of the Eagles. “They have the No. 2-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2026 in the national with offers from most every school in the SEC. They’re still a very dangerous and well-coached team. Jeff Brothers always does a good job there. We’re excited about the opportunity.
“They run the ball some but the quarterback is definitely the star of the show. They will throw early and often but they can duck and run the ball.”
Mt. Juliet Christian is coming off a 42-12 loss at Red Boiling Springs.
“We didn’t do what we were supposed to do,” Davis said. “Flat out, we caught a motivated Red Boiling Springs team and the scoreboard shows what happened.”
But what determines the destiny of the season begins now with region play.
“We have our opportunity to get where we want to go and that’s get back in the playoffs,” Davis said. “Right now we got to take care of us and Friday night will take care of Friday night.”
