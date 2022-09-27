SPARTA — Trying to overcome three first-half turnovers, a comeback attempt by Green Hill came up a point short in Sparta last Friday night as the White County Warriors handed the Hawks their first setback in Region 5-5A play by a score of 21-20.

Trailing 21-14 in the fourth quarter, Green Hill marched the ball down the field on an eight-play, 84-yard drive that put the Hawks within a point after a Brax Lamberth 3-yard touchdown run with 5:58 left in the game. The following -fter attempt by Sam Crickmar sailed wide left, his first missed extra point of the season.

