SPARTA — Trying to overcome three first-half turnovers, a comeback attempt by Green Hill came up a point short in Sparta last Friday night as the White County Warriors handed the Hawks their first setback in Region 5-5A play by a score of 21-20.
Trailing 21-14 in the fourth quarter, Green Hill marched the ball down the field on an eight-play, 84-yard drive that put the Hawks within a point after a Brax Lamberth 3-yard touchdown run with 5:58 left in the game. The following -fter attempt by Sam Crickmar sailed wide left, his first missed extra point of the season.
Utilizing a running attack that accounted for 48 of the Warriors’ 51 offensive snaps, White County was able to run out the clock without giving the ball back to the Hawks thanks to a 13-play drive that sealed a critical region victory.
The Warriors’ victory over the defending Region 5-5A champions puts both teams at 2-1 in region play, trailing undefeated Mt. Juliet, with a month remaining in the season.
“We couldn’t get out of our own way tonight,” said Green Hill head coach Josh Crouch. “You can’t have three turnovers in a game.”
A game that turned out to be lower scoring than what many had expected started with a frantic pace.
Green Hill wasted no time at all on the opening possession of the game, using its no-huddle offense to quickly take advantage of great field position after a Kaleb Carver 24 yard kickoff return to the White County 45-yard line. On the fourth play of the drive, Niko Duffie scored on an 11-yard touchdown run. Crickmar added the extra point just a minute and seven seconds into the game.
White County responded with a drive of its own, relying on the dynamic tandem of Tripp Pinion and Malaki Dowell, the nation’s leading rusher entering the matchup. The two Warriors combined for 11 carries on the drive, with the 11th being a 45-yard touchdown run by Dowell.
Nate Mullins’ extra point hit the crossbar, keeping the score at 7-6 with 5:01 to play in the first quarter.
On its second possession of the evening, a Green Hill drive came to a sudden stop near midfield when Cade Mahoney’s pass was intercepted by Darvon Richmond. Fortunately for the Hawks, White County was unable to capitalize off the turnover and had to punt the ball back to the visitors early in the second quarter.
Taking over its their own 17-yard line, three runs helped jump start the Green Hill offense. Lamberth picked up 12 yards, Duffie scampered upfield for 15 and Lamberth came right back on the field for a big pickup of 36 yards. In the red zone, Mahoney fired a screen pass to Carver, who ran down the right sideline into the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown reception. A Crickmar PAT pushed the Hawks out in front 14-6 with 8:36 left in the half.
The ensuing kickoff was directionally kicked by Crickmar into a gap in the White County return formation. Seeing the live ball bounce freely on the field, Carver sprinted down the field and recovered the kick at the White County 33-yard line.
Green Hill was unable to move past that point on three consecutive plays. Keeping the offense on the field on fourth down, a play-action fake was mishandled between Mahoney and Lamberth and recovered by the Warriors.
After seeing its defense force a quick three-and-out, the Green Hill offense got the ball right back. Driving into White County territory once again, another mishap took place inside the Warriors’ 10-yard line. An unexpected snap got past Mahoney in the backfield and was recovered by a hustling Rylan Bumbalough for White County.
Needing only one play to turn the turnover into points, Dowell sprinted 76 yards on the next play to bring the Warriors within two points. Thomas Paul took a handoff into the end zone on the two point conversion, tying the game at 14.
White County began the second half just like it ended the first.
A seven-play, 80-yard drive that was extended due to a Green Hill offside penalty on a fourth down ended with Dowell finding the end zone for the third time on the night. The 25-yard touchdown run was followed by Mullins adding the point after at the 8:05 mark in the third quarter.
The remainder of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth featured both defenses slowing down each other’s ground attack. A four-drive sequence consisted of two White County punts and Green Hill punting to the Warriors once and a fake punt that was unsuccessful.
Following Green Hill’s score with less than six minutes remaining, the Warriors were able to run out the clock without Dowell’s services. Dowell exited the game in the third with an injury. The senior running back totaled 226 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries in less than three quarters of action.
As for Green Hill, the Hawks were led by Lamberth’s 147 rushing yards and a score on 19 carries, contributing to the Hawks’ 312 yards of total offense. Mahoney finished 9-of-13 for 98 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Ryan Holloran caught two passes for 31 yards.
“We have a lot to correct, but the good news is that we still have everything in front of us that we want to accomplish,” said Crouch. “At the end of the day, I have to be better for our kids.”
Green Hill (4-2) steps out of region play this week with a trip to East Nashville, which climbed to No. 1 in yesterday’s Associated Press Class 3A poll following Alcoa’s loss last week while White County (5-1), ranked No. 8 in 5A to Green Hill’s 10th (Mt. Juliet is No. 9) will come to Wilson County for a Region 5-5A matchup at Wilson Central at 7 p.m. Friday.
