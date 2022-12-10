Green Hill OC Kuhn new Wildcat head coach

Wilson Central named Green Hill offensive coordinator Ben Kuhn as the Wildcats’ new head football coach Thursday.
Kuhn, the Wildcats’ sixth head coach as the program enters its 23rd season next fall, met his new players Thursday afternoon. He met with the coaching staff yesterday before heading to Clarksville to join his Green Hill boss Josh Crouch with last night’s Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game where Hawks wide receiver Kaleb Carver was on the East team.
He replaces Brad Dedman, who stepped down last month after 13 seasons at the post. The Wildcats went 4-7 this past season.
“(WCHS principal) Dr. (Jennifer) Ankney and (incoming athletic director) Mr. (Jason) Franklin, the vision they have for the school they want to accomplish there align with the things I want to do,” he said. “Things that are important to them are developing men of character who are not just good football players but are good men.
“I think Wilson Central has the potential to be one of the best, premier program in Wilson County. There’s a lot of work to get it back where it’s supposed to be. Great kids in the building I got to meet yesterday. I talked to some of the assistant coaches today. It’s going to be some work, but it’s a place I think we can be very successful at.”
Kuhn, 35, came to Green Hill from Smyrna, where he served as offensive line coach, the same position he held at Franklin from 2013-15. He also served stints at Coffee County and Scotts Hill. A history teacher at GHHS, the Mocksville, N.C., native earned a bachelors of arts in history from Lenoir-Ryne University (where he walked on and earned a scholarship) in 2010 and a masters of education from Carson-Newman University this past August. He and wife Rachel are the parents of two young children, Caroline and Micah.
Franklin said the school received more than 30 applications for the position.
“Coach Kuhn had a very good resume and we did two weeks of a lot of research,” Franklin said. “Did a lot of phone calls with many coaches. It was fast moving but we spent quite a bit of time and it was very impressive.
“Coach (Josh) Crouch at Green Hill gave us a very high recommendation…as well… He’s a bright guy we hope will bring a lot of energy to Wilson Central High School.”
Kuhn had been the offensive coordinator at Green Hill since its 2000 beginning. With a core nucleus of Carver, quarterback Cade Mahoney and running back Brax Lamberth, the Hawks averaged 15.1 points per game the first season before upping the numbers to 31.2 the following year as GHHS won the Region 5-5A championship in its first year of playoff eligibility. Coming off a state quarterfinal appearance, the Hawks had to work around several key injuries in the just-completed ’22 season with 300.6 yards and 25.5 points per game in finishing 6-5.
“He’s passionate about his players and his program,” Crouch, a former Wilson Central defensive coordinator, said from Clarksville where he was the East receivers coach in the TACA game. “He’ll bring over a level of care, first and foremost for the kids. I think that’s something he’ll excel at pretty quickly.”
Kuhn said he’ll be the offensive coordinator at Central and hire a defensive coordinator, a role held by Dedman. He’s already seen the Wildcats on video and on the field as the Hawks and Wildcats played each other the past two seasons.
“I’m not necessarily set in one type of offense or one type of defense,” Kuhn said. “What you do on offense or defense should reflect the talent you have on your team. On offense, I have a system and it can be tinkered with, moved around in a different direction depending the talent that you have.
“I’m not one of these guys who’s married to a particular pro style… Our offense is going to reflect our talent. We’ve got a couple of guys who are very explosive. I met a lot of the offensive linemen. We’ve got some big guys on the O line I know are ready to go to work. I think it’s going to be fun. It’ll probably be similar to what we did at Green Hill. It’ll have some differences and tweaked to fit what our personnel at Central is going to do best.
“I met some of the kids yesterday and as soon as the and they play hard. Coach Dedman did a great job with the defense there. There are kids there they want to compete. They want to fight and they want to win games.”
“We’ve gotten to watch them closely,” Franklin said of the Hawks. “They’re our rival but I know there’s been a good relationship for the most part between Green Hill and Wilson Central. Hopefully, we can get involved a little more in the rivalry with other high schools and compete for a county championship and ultimately a region championship and maybe go further than that.”
There is no official Wilson County championship. But the four Class 6A schools — Lebanon, Wilson Central, Mt. Juliet and Green Hill — will be together for the first time in Region 4-6A with Cookeville, Gallatin and Warren County this fall, providing a truer measuring stick of how each program stacks up with all of the others.
Wilson Central has never won a region championship. The closest the Wildcats came was in 2005 in Coach Dewayne Alexander’s final year before moving into the college ranks at Cumberland (and currently at Tennessee Tech) when they finished second behind Riverdale. The 2007 team which won a school-record 10 games and is generally considered the best of the 22 teams since the program’s 2001 founding, tied Smyrna for second, also behind Riverdale, but finished third due to a Week 10 loss to the Bulldogs before making a road run to the quarterfinals under Coach Traye Aric, who was most recently Dedman’s offensive coordinator.
