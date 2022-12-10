Green Hill OC Kuhn new Wildcat head coach

Ben Kuhn

 Green Hill High School

Wilson Central named Green Hill offensive coordinator Ben Kuhn as the Wildcats’ new head football coach Thursday.

Kuhn, the Wildcats’ sixth head coach as the program enters its 23rd season next fall, met his new players Thursday afternoon. He met with the coaching staff yesterday before heading to Clarksville to join his Green Hill boss Josh Crouch with last night’s Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game where Hawks wide receiver Kaleb Carver was on the East team.

