MT. JULIET—Although a homecoming queen was crowned last Friday night at Green Hill High School, it was defense that ruled the day in a 17-7 Region 5-5A victory for the Hawks over the Hillsboro Burros.
“Time after time we were leaning on the defense to get us off the field and they stepped up and made some plays.,” said Green Hill head coach Josh Crouch. “They were tested a lot tonight and answered the call every time.”
Beginning the opening drive at its 20-yard line, Hillsboro found success in the ground game, seeing Thaddeus Johnson pick up 51 yards on six carries during its first possession. Having helped the Burros march down the field, Johnson capped off an 11-play, 80-yard drive with a 1-yard rushing touchdown. Andrew Thornton added the extra point, giving Hillsboro a 7-0 lead halfway through the first quarter.
The final six minutes of the opening period showcased both. Following the scoring drive by Hillsboro, the next four possessions consisted of three 3-and-outs, with all four drives ending with punts.
After not getting anything going the first two times on offense, Green Hill began to establish its running game early in the second quarter. With carries from running backs Brax Lamberth and Niko Duffie, along with quarterback Cade Mahoney, the Hawks worked their way down the field into the red zone on eight consecutive run plays.
The ninth play of the drive saw Mahoney flip the ball forward to a motioning Kaleb Carver, who took the short reception to the pylon for a 6-yard touchdown. A successful Sam Crickmar PAT tied the game with 6:37 to play in the first half.
Another Hillsboro three-and-out gave Green Hill great starting field position in Burros territory less than two minutes later. The drive stalled after moving the ball into the red zone for a second time, which sent Crickmar out on the field to try to unbreak the tie. The senior’s 34 yard field goal attempt sailed wide left with 1:27 to go before halftime.
In an attempt to get the ball back before the end of the half, Crouch called a timeout after a loss of 1 yard on the first play of the following drive. On the next play, Crouch’s crew regained possession earlier than expected when Hillsboro quarterback Kordale Keel overshot his intended receiver and was intercepted by Green Hill defensive back Heath Monast.
With 1:13 left in the first half and the ball near midfield, Mahoney connected on passes to Carver, Braiden Statenand Sean Aldridge to get inside the Hillsboro 10-yard line with one second left on the clock. Making up for a miss earlier in the quarter, Crickmar booted through a 24-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Hawks a 10-7 lead entering halftime.
The offensive struggles carried over into the second half for both teams. Green Hill began the third quarter with possession, but saw it quickly end on the fourth play of the drive.
Near midfield after catching a pass from Mahoney, Carver had the football jarred loose while being tackled. The Burros hopped on the ball and took over in Hawk territory.
Forcing another Hillsboro three-and-out, the Hawks got the ball right back, but had another drive cut short due to a turnover. On a big run that would have put Green Hill on the Burros’ side of the field, Duffie had the ball stripped out of his hands by Kemonte Hughes, who returned the recovered fumble back to the Green Hill 48-yard line.
For a fifth consecutive possession, Hillsboro was unable to move the chains. Thornton’s fifth punt of the evening did not go as planned. Seeing the snap sail over his head, Thornton retreated back, picked up the ball, and kicked it to the Green Hill 49-yard line.
Having turned the ball over on their previous two drives, the Hawks began to mount a drive that highlighted both Lamberth and Duffie in the running game. Holding on to a three-point lead, 10 straight run plays chewed up five and a half minutes and moved the game into the fourth quarter. Attempting to make up for lost yardage following a penalty, Mahoney fired a pass that was intercepted by Johnson, who scored the lone Hillsboro touchdown back in the first quarter.
With 10:52 left in the game and the ball already in Green Hill territory thanks to the interception return by Johnson, the Burros were able to move the chains for the first time since the first quarter. However, the drive stalled on the next set of downs. Hillsboro head coach Anthony Brown called on Thornton to try a 41-yard field goal, but the attempt to tie the game came up just shy of the crossbar with 8:05 remaining.
Taking over from their own 20, the Hawks manufactured a drive and were able to hold onto the football, something they had not done on their first three drives in the second half. A nine-play, 80-yard drive came to an end with a Lamberth 2-yard touchdown run.
Crickmar added the extra point, extending Green Hill’s lead to 17-7 with 3:39 left to play.
Hillsboro’s final opportunity left the Burros empty handed after turning the ball over on downs, which allowed Green Hill to run out the clock.
“Hillsboro came out tonight and gave us everything we wanted,” said Crouch. “They are doing things the right way and it’s going to pay off for them.”
The Hawks were led on offense by Duffie’s 99 yards on nine attempts. Mahoney finished 11-of-18 passing for 98 yards and a score, along with 48 yards on the ground. Defensively, Green Hill allowed only 105 yards of total offense to the Burros. After driving 80 yards on the opening possession, Hillsboro was limited to just 25 yards of total offense the rest of the game.
Green Hill (4-1) travels to Sparta at 7 p.m. this coming Friday for a Region 5-5A meeting with White County while Hillsboro (0-4) steps out of league play to host Brentwood.
