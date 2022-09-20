MT. JULIET—Although a homecoming queen was crowned last Friday night at Green Hill High School, it was defense that ruled the day in a 17-7 Region 5-5A victory for the Hawks over the Hillsboro Burros.

“Time after time we were leaning on the defense to get us off the field and they stepped up and made some plays.,” said Green Hill head coach Josh Crouch. “They were tested a lot tonight and answered the call every time.”

