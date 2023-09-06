SPRING HILL — Fans of defense liked the first quarter, fans of offense enjoyed the last three, and Green Hill fans loved the final result in the Hawks’ 41-35 road victory at Summit last Friday night.
Big plays, along with the back-and-forth nature of the game, allowed Green Hill sophomore quarterback Kannon Burroughs to set a new program record with 279 passing yards while also accounting for five total touchdowns.
“They loaded the box on us a bit and forced Kannon to make some throws,” said Green Hill head coach Josh Crouch. “Felt like he did a good job standing in the pocket and making some throws. We finally settled in once we showed we could throw the ball a little bit and got a lighter box.”
While both offenses were the center of attention by the end of the game, the defenses certainly dictated the first 12 minutes. Three straight drives to begin the game ended with punts, but the Spartans were able to control the battle for field position during the exchanges.
The first significant drive of the game saw the Spartans migrate into Green Hill territory and enter the red zone. Facing fourth and 3 to begin the second quarter, the Hawks’ defense limited a Summit run to 1 yard which gave the visitors from Mt. Juliet possession 5 yards from its own end zone.
Limited offensively due to the field position, the Hawks punted the ball back to the Spartans after a three-and-out for the third time in as many possessions.
Having found success in the run game on the previous drive, Summit went right back to the ground game to establish another drive. A Dillon Pierce 16-yard run on third and long advanced the Spartans to Green Hill’s 22-yard line. On the next play, Pierce received a jet sweep handoff, stepped out of a tackle and gave his team their first lead of the night. Colson Reece’s extra point gave Summit a 7-0 lead with 7:37 left in the first half.
Moving the chains just once in its first three possessions, the Green Hill offense needed a spark. Following a 16-yard run by senior Niko Duffie to begin the drive, Burroughs connected with junior Aaron Mattingly on a quick pass. The 6-foot-5 playmaker outran several Summit defenders on his way to the end zone for a 64-yard score. Caden Chandler tied the game with his extra point just 40 seconds after the Spartans took the lead.
After swapping scores, both offenses swapped possession midway through the second quarter. The Spartans went three-and-out, but got the ball right back after a Green Hill exchange issue on a run attempt. Summit recovered the loose ball at the Hawks’ 37-yard line.
A six-play drive featuring only runs resulted in quarterback Mason McElhaney finding the end zone from 9 yards out. Reece’s extra point was no good, keeping the score 13-7 with 1:50 remaining in the second quarter.
Just as they did after Summit’s first score, the Hawks responded quickly. Burroughs tossed a short screen pass to Duffie out of the backfield, and with help from blockers downfield, sprinted down the sideline for a 66-yard touchdown. Green Hill took its first lead of the game with Chandler’s PAT with 1:25 to play before the break.
Scoring its first two touchdowns on six-play drives, Summit decided to take a page out of Green Hill’s book. After returning the kickoff to his own 44-yard line, McElhaney floated a pass to running back Dom Hollis, who was alone near the sideline. Hollis sprinted downfield and avoided two tacklers before making his way into the end zone for a 56-yard score. The Spartans added two points on a pitch play to Hollis.
As if the final minutes of the first half were not eventful enough, the Hawks took advantage of two Spartan penalties to move into Summit territory in the final seconds of the half. Nearing the red zone, Duffie slipped out of the backfield and made his way upfield to catch a 26-yard pass from Burroughs right at the goal line for the fourth touchdown in the last two minutes of the quarter. Chandler’s PAT tied the game at 21 with 13 seconds left in the first half.
Summit received the second-half kickoff, but ultimately pinned Green Hill deep four minutes into the second half at the Hawks’ 2-yard line. Utilizing seven runs on an eight-play drive, Green Hill marched 98 yards in less than four minutes to retake the lead with a Nick Owens Jr. 1-yard touchdown run and a Chandler extra point.
Trailing 28-21, Summit controlled the final four minutes of the third quarter. A six-play, 57-yard drive helped the Spartans tie the game with a Sam Sloan 1-yard score and Reece’s extra point. After recovering a Burroughs fumble on the third play of the ensuing drive, a McElhaney 15-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter put the Spartans on top, 35-28.
As the Hawks seemed to do throughout the night, they responded. A Burroughs-to-Mattingly 41-yard connection helped advance Green Hill inside the Spartans’ 10-yard line, setting up a Burroughs 8-yard touchdown run on the next play. An extra point by Chandler tied the game at 35 with 9:26 to play.
A Summit three-and-out gave the ball right back to Green Hill at its own 9-yard line. A methodical, balanced drive stalled at the Spartans’ 40-yard line. On fourth and 9 and in punt formation, Duffie tossed an accurate pass to Robert Shinault for a 24 yard pickup.
“I have always wanted to throw the ball on a fake,” said Duffie. “That’s literally been my dream. I felt like Patrick Mahomes.”
Green Hill took advantage of the fourth-down trickery three plays later when Burroughs ran 7 yards untouched into the end zone to give his team the lead. An unsuccessful two-point try kept the game at 41-35 with two minutes left to play.
With time not on their side, the Spartans had to try to move the ball downfield in the air. With under a minute left, a Green Hill blitz got to McElhaney and jarred the ball free. Senior Sebastian Cruz recovered the fumble for the Hawks, who were able to run out the rest of the clock.
The Hawks finished with a total of 449 yards of total offense. Of Burroughs’ 279 passing yards, 116 yards and a touchdown went to Mattingly, while Duffie accounted for 91 receiving yards and two scores. Duffie also led the team in rushing with 52 yards on eight carries.
As for Summit, McElhaney led the Spartans with 17 carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns. The quarterback went 5-of-12 passing for 86 yards and one touchdown. Hollis led Summit in receiving with his 56-yard touchdown reception.
Green Hill (3-0) returns home this week for homecoming and to open Region 4-6A play against Wilson Central at 7 p.m, Friday. Summit (1-2) will host Blackman.
