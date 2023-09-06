SPRING HILL — Fans of defense liked the first quarter, fans of offense enjoyed the last three, and Green Hill fans loved the final result in the Hawks’ 41-35 road victory at Summit last Friday night.

Big plays, along with the back-and-forth nature of the game, allowed Green Hill sophomore quarterback Kannon Burroughs to set a new program record with 279 passing yards while also accounting for five total touchdowns.

