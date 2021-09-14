Green Hill pulls away from Columbia 28-14

MT. JULIET — Sticking to their recent formula for success, a consistent ground attack paired with strong defensive play, the Green Hill Hawks claimed their first home victory of the season last Friday night with a 28-14 win over the visiting Columbia Central Lions.
Green Hill had not allowed a single point in the first quarter of their previous three games. That streak came to an end on the first possession of the ball game.
The Lions returned the opening kickoff to their own 34-yard line. Using several short, but effective, runs out of their Wing-T offense and a Luke Uselton to Jase Hoath 11-yard completion on a play-action pass, Columbia Central moved the ball to midfield on four plays.
The fifth play of the drive put the Lions on the scoreboard. Sophomore Kayden McCoy took the handoff and sprinted 50 yards down the middle of the field into the end zone. Max Patton’s extra point gave Columbia Central a seven-point lead just 2:43 into the game.
Green Hill’s offense established the ground game on drive number one. Brax Lamberth ran eight times for 47 yards while Niko Duffie contributed 22 yards on three carries. On the 11th play of the drive, Lamberth wrestled his way into the end zone for a 1-yard score. A Sam Crickmar PAT evened the score with 4:21 left in the first quarter.
Matching Green Hill, Columbia Central followed with an 11- play drive of its own. Uselton completed two play-action passes that moved the ball 35 yards on the drive, but it was Q Martin who capped off the series by cutting upfield for an 8-yard touchdown run. Patton’s point after put the Lions back in front in the opening minute of the second quarter.
Both teams swapped punts in the middle of the second quarter. Green Hill saw its drive stall in Lions territory due to a quarterback sack. Columbia Central had to punt after a three-and-out.
Trailing 14-7 with 4:37 left before halftime, the Hawks took advantage of a possession that began at their own 46-yard line. Junior Kaleb Carver began the drive with a 15-yard run on a reverse. He ended it as well, catching a 20-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cade Mahoney. The extra point by Crickmar tied the Hawks with the Lions just before halftime.
Picking up where he left off last time Green Hill had possession, Carver fielded the second half kickoff off the bounce inside the 20-yard line and returned it to the Hawks’ 47.
Similar to their first drive to begin the game, the Hawks kept the ball in the hands of Lamberth and Duffie. Seven plays, seven runs, and it was Lamberth who followed his lead blockers to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown. With their first lead of the game, Crickmar’s extra point extended their advantage to 21-14 nearly four minutes into the second half.
Columbia Central picked up a couple first downs on its first possession in the second half. But when it came time to punt, the Lions were unable to flip the field. Another fantastic return by Carver put Green Hill in the red zone at the visitors’ 17-yard line.
A Lamberth run to the left on the first play of the drive made it first and goal. A reception by Braiden Staten on third and goal put the ball at the 1-yard line. Collin Jarrell, who typically plays left guard, took a handoff as a fullback, but could not get the yard he needed.
Following the big stand from its defense, Columbia Central got a big play from the offense. On their own 1-yard line, Uselton found Martin all alone on the right side of the field for a 49-yard completion to end the third quarter. Three straight running plays did not move the chains on the next series of downs, which forced the Lions to punt the ball back to the Hawks.
Green Hill’s ground game overpowered a tired Lions’ defense. Run after run, a Hawks’ drive that started at their own 38-yard line moved into the red zone. On third down, Carver took a short forward toss from Mahoney and scampered 14 yards for his second receiving touchdown of the game. Crickmar’s fourth extra point gave Green Hill a 28-14 lead with 7:33 left.
The Lions, a predominantly run-first team out of the Wing-T, was forced to air it out the rest of the game. A three-and-out forced Columbia Central to punt, but the Lions quickly got the ball back after recovering a Duffie fumble. Advancing into Green Hill territory, a turnover on downs sealed the second half shutout and allowed the home team to run out the clock.
“They came out with some things they haven’t shown yet,” said Green Hill head coach Josh Crouch. “There were some things we were doing defensively that was giving them some things on the edge. Hats off to Coach (Hunter) Long and Coach (Eddie) Sellars for coming out and getting us adjusted.”
Only attempting five passes, Mahoney finished with 53 yards and two touchdowns. Lamberth compiled 185 yards on 28 carries and two touchdowns to go along with Duffie’s 12 carries for 60 yards. Carver’s two receptions for 34 yards both resulted in scores.
Both teams return to region play, as Columbia Central (2-2) hosts Nolensville and Green Hill (3-1) travels to Hillsboro.
“Really big test next week with Hillsboro. Another region game, so we are onto them to see if we can get to 2-0 in the region.”
