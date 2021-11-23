Green Hill run ends in 5A quarterfinal

MT. JULIET — The Green Hill Hawks saw an incredible second season come to an end in the Class 5A quarterfinals last Friday night as the Page Patriots advanced to the semifinal round for the first time in 23 years with a 31-14 victory on the Hill.
Both teams entered the matchup 11-1 overall, with each team’s loss occurring against a 6A program. The Patriots lost to Independence 49-38 on October 22, while Green Hill fell to Siegel 29-21 Week 1.
A chilly, mid-November night began with the visitors from Williamson County winning the coin toss and choosing to kick off to the Hawks. Green Hill’s first possession reached Patriot territory, but ultimately stalled at the Page 37-yard line.
Both teams traded punts midway through the first quarter, but it was the Patriots who maintained the field position battle. Taking over from the Green Hill 40-yard line, an eight-play drive ended with a 1-yard Ethan Cunningham rushing touchdown. Dominicke Quarantello added the extra point, giving Page a 7-0 lead after one quarter of play.
Green Hill’s Kaleb Carver returned the ensuing kickoff into Page territory, but another turnover on downs sent the ball right back to quarterback Jake McNamara, a Colorado State commit, and the Patriots’ offense.
Moving against the Green Hill defense, Page advanced all the way to the Hawks’ 6-yard line but was forced to attempt a field goal. Quarantello’s 23-yard field goal was blocked by a Green Hill defender rushing off the edge.
Taking over from its own 9-yard line, Green Hill still could not crack the code against the Patriots’ defense. Near his own goal line on 3rd and long, quarterback Cade Mahoney was called for intentional grounding while in the end zone, extending Page’s lead to 9-0 halfway through the second quarter.
Page, set up with nice field position following the free kick, drove to the Green Hill 1-yard line in just four plays, but fumbled on an exchange near the goal line. The loose ball was recovered by Green Hill’s Levi Irby as the Hawks’ defense made another red zone stand.
Neither offense was able to generate a drive the last three minutes of the half. Both teams were forced to punt and in the final seconds of the half, a deep pass attempt by Mahoney was intercepted by Page’s Noah Kefauver. The Patriots took a 9-0 lead into halftime.
With the Green Hill defense preparing to take the field to begin the second half, the Hawks’ kickoff team altered those plans, recovering a Page fumble on the return.
Starting 19 yards away from the end zone, the Hawks utilized an 18-yard run by Carver that set up a 1-yard touchdown by Brax Lamberth. Green Hill drew within two points just 23 seconds into the third quarter after Sam Crickmar’s PAT.
One momentum shift led to another. Crickmar’s kickoff was fielded by Page’s Cason Walker near the Green Hill sideline. He sprinted 75 yards into the end zone. Quarantello’s extra point pushed the Patriots back in front, 16-7.
After 14 points were scored in the first 35 seconds of the third quarter, the Hawks established their best drive of the night. Starting from their own 37, the Hawks ran the ball seven times on a nine-play drive. Mahoney scrambled on a long third down inside the red zone and found the end zone on an 18-yard touchdown run. Crickmar’s extra point made it 16-14.
Just as Page answered Green Hill’s first touchdown, the Patriots had a response to the Hawks’ second score. McNamara connected with Michael Mayer for a 70-yard gain on the first play of the drive, which set up Cunningham for a 13-yard touchdown run on the next play. A Quarantello extra point put the Patriots up nine less than a minute after the Hawks scored.
The remainder of the third quarter belonged to the defenses following 28 points in the first 5:11 of the second half. Page recovered a fumble at the Green Hill 14 on a Carver rush attempt, but the Patriots offense did not move a single yard, as the Hawks forced a turnover on downs.
Three punts were swapped back-and-forth late in the third quarter and into the fourth. With a 23-14 lead, Page used a six-play, 66-yard drive to add an insurance score.
McNamara fired a quick pass to Boyce Smith, who broke a tackle and outsprinted the Green Hill defense for a 43-yard touchdown reception. McNamara connected with Mayer for a two-point conversion, giving the Patriots a three score lead, 31-14, with 8:31 left in the game.
The Hawks were turned over on downs, but had one more opportunity after recovering a Page fumble with 4:43 left remaining. Reaching the red zone, Mahoney’s pass was intercepted by linebacker Colin Hurd near the goal line. The Patriots ran the final 2:21 off the clock on their way to a Class 5A semifinal matchup with Henry County.
“It’s hard when you get down to a team like that and have to battle from behind, especially with how explosive their offense is,” said Green Hill head coach Josh Crouch. “I’m proud of our kids. We battled all the way down to the last second. It just didn’t go our way tonight.”
Mahoney finished the night 16-of-28 passing for 148 yards and two interceptions, along with 42 rushing yards and a score. Lamberth rushed for 61 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown, while Carver and Sean Aldridge both had five receptions, 45 yards for Carver and 54 for Aldridge.
The loss snapped an 11-game winning streak for Green Hill, which finished with an 11-2 overall record. The Hawks won a Region 5-5A championship and reached the quarterfinals in the first year of playoff eligibility for the program.
