NASHVILLE—A second-half shutout, a fourth-quarter comeback and a dramatic finish helped Green Hill to a 21-20 Region 5-5A victory at winless Hillsboro on Friday night.
Kaleb Carver’s two-point conversion following Brax Lamberth’s touchdown run with 18 seconds left helped the Hawks avoid the upset loss and improve to 4-1.
“Whole team win tonight,” said Green Hill head coach Josh Crouch. “When one side was struggling, it was good to see we can pick it up on the other side.”
It was the Green Hill defense that put the first points of the ball game on the scoreboard. On just the third snap, Hawks’ safety Niko Duffie ripped the football out of the hands of Hillsboro’s Michael Gordon, picked it up and returned it 31 yards for a score. Sam Crickmar’s extra point gave Green Hill an early 7-0 lead.
Hillsboro, which had scored a single touchdown in each of the previous two games, responded nicely. Set up by a 45-yard kickoff return by Mikeece Jones, the Burros drove 54 yards in just four plays, capping off the drive with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Deshawn Trotter to Jones. Andrew Thornton added the extra point, tying the game with 8:51 left in the first quarter.
After both teams traded punts, Green Hill found itself at midfield near the end of the opening quarter. A mishandled exchange on a double reverse put the ball on the turf, and it was the Burros who recovered in Hawks’ territory.
The Burros took advantage of the sudden change. On third and one from the Green Hill 30, running back Trey Johnson broke through the right side of his offensive line and sprinted into the end zone. the point after by Thornton put Hillsboro in front 14-7 with 10:50 left in the first half.
Green Hill picked up several first downs on its third drive of the game, but it stalled at the Hillsboro 38-yard line with 5:36 to go before the half.
With a nice balance of run and pass, the Burros advanced the ball into Green Hill territory while keeping the game clock moving. With less than a minute to go in the half, Johnson caught a 36-yard high arcing pass from Trotter for his second touchdown of the game. Thornton missed the extra point, making the score 20-7 at halftime.
For those looking for offense, they did not find it in the third quarter. The second half kickoff went to Green Hill, which went three and out and had to punt.
A Hillsboro fumble on the second play of its drive was recovered by Green Hill’s Kail Burroughs at the Hillsboro 23.
Unable to move the ball, Crickmar attempted a 39-yard field goal, but the try was off the mark. The next two drives by both teams were uneventful. Hillsboro punted twice, while the Hawks turned the ball over on downs and lost a fumble at its own 25-yard line.
Failing to pick up a first down on the first three plays of the drive, the Burros kept the offense on the field on fourth and five to begin the fourth quarter. Trotter targeted Jones in the end zone, but cornerback Isaiah Lopez broke up the pass, turning Hillsboro over on downs.
The Hawks needed their offense to get going. Without a first down in the third quarter, Green Hill drove 80 yards in nine plays, with a big portion a 35-yard Cade Mahoney to Carver pass. On fourth and five from the 8-yard line, Mahoney scrambled his way into the end zone. Crickmar’s PAT missed wide left, making the score 20-13 with 8:55 left to play.
Hillsboro’s offense was able to move the chains once on its next drive while also taking four and a half minutes off the clock. A Thornton punt was downed at Green Hill’s 16-yard line with 4:07 remaining.
The Hawks faced third and nine early in the drive, but were aided after an incomplete pass by a defensive pass interference penalty. Three plays later, a 28-yard Mahoney scramble put the Hawks in a goal-to-go scenario at the Hillsboro 10 with two minutes left.
In three plays, Green Hill moved the ball to the 1-yard line. On fourth and goal, Lamberth took his 23rd carry of the game into the end zone. Trailing by one, the offense stayed on the field for a two-point conversion. On a play action rollout, Carver caught Mahoney’s pass, giving the Hawks a 21-20 lead with 18 seconds left.
A desperation drive by Hillsboro, consisting of a sack and two incompletions, solidified the Green Hill comeback.
“It was nerve wracking, I’m not going to lie,” said Mahoney. “Before we got out of the huddle, we told Brax, ‘Hey man, do whatever you have to do to get in there.’ He did just that.”
“We believe we can get 3 yards.,” said Crouch after going for two and the win. “Every week we have a two-point conversion period. It’s not a hard decision when we know we have practiced it before.”
Mahoney finished 10-of-20 passing for 103 yards and an interception. Lamberth led the rushing attack with 106 yards and a score while Mahoney contributed 57 yards on just four attempts. Carver had three receptions for 62 yards. In the second half, the Green Hill defense limited Hillsboro to just 30 total yards of offense and held the Burros scoreless.
Green Hill (4-1) will host White County next Friday for another Region 5-5A matchup, while Hillsboro (0-5) travels to Brentwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.