MT. JULIET — It would have counted next week.
As it is, Green Hill got a 1-0 tuneup-win over Stewarts Creek in a high school softball scrimmage.
Lockard Boyle drove in the game’s only run in the final frame of the four-inning contest.
Sophia Waters, Alex Felts and Hayley Miller combined to hold Stewarts Creek to two hits, which was half of Green Hill’s total.
Green Hill is scheduled to open its season at Siegel at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
